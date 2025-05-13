The singer and former The Voice Coach roasted the Tonight Show Host relentlessly for his milking technique (and his outfit).

Blake Shelton Taught Jimmy Fallon How to Milk a Cow (and Teased Him the Whole Time)

How many men does it take to milk a cow? Apparently, it's two: one to actually milk the cow, and another to hold a bowl of dry cereal under the udders while dressed like Woody from Toy Story.

When Blake Shelton learned Jimmy Fallon had never touched an udder in his life, he offered his farm experience for a segment on The Tonight Show. In it, the real-life Oklahoma rancher taught Fallon how to do one of the most basic farm tasks there is. Except Fallon showed up in a plaid shirt, overalls, and a cowboy hat, which Shelton, who was wearing a normal outfit, called "very disrespectful."

"You think this is a game?" the former The Voice Coach said, stifling laughter. "This is serious... Is your comedy show over yet? We're here to milk a cow right now."

Shelton introduced Fallon to a cow named Oreo, and Oreo probably had no idea what she was in for.

"You're about to be touching her in a very private area," Shelton said. "Which is totally normal, if you act normal about it."

Fallon tried to jump right in and "grab a teat," but then had to endure Shelton's instructions about milking and stroking and squeezing. After Shelton made it look easy as he showed Fallon how it was done, the comedian did finally manage to get a small amount of fresh milk into the bucket.

Shelton then introduced an "old farming tradition" of doing a shot of your first milk, which might not actually be a thing. Shelton tossed his over his shoulder while Fallon downed a shot of something he could only describe as "warm."

"Congratulations! I'm very, very, very proud of you," Shelton told Fallon, joking, "This is the first time I've ever been happy with you."

Blake Shelton with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 4, Episode 25 on October 10, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Don't miss Blake Shelton's return to The Tonight Show on May 13

Blake Shelton will pay a visit to his pal Jimmy Fallon when he makes his return to The Tonight Show on Tuesday, May 13. In addition for sitting down for an interview, Shelton will also perform as the musical guest.

Blake Shelton was returning Jimmy Fallon's sushi favor

Fallon learned to milk a cow after the Tonight Show Host taught the ""Hangin' On" singer how to eat sushi. The country singer had never tried the raw Japanese delicacy before, so Fallon took him to Nobu for his first real sushi experience. While he loved sake (rice wine), he was not a huge fan of the rest of the meal. He did like the taste of tuna, but thought the texture was "like Play Doh."

He was happiest at the end of the meal when Fallon surprised him with a Big Mac, so it's sort of unclear who came out of this on top: the guy who barely milked a cow, or the guy who ate one.

Shelton, who served as a Coach on The Voice from 2011 to 2023, has made many appearances on The Tonight Show over the years and has become one of Fallon's best frenemies. Only Shelton can get away with responding to a game with, "It's just something stupid we're doing, or is it, like, you keep score?"

