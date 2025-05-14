Blake Shelton's Unique Middle Name Has a Sentimental Backstory

Jimmy Gives Away His New Book Papa Doesn't Do Anything!

The Voice Coach alum's middle name is actually connected to his grandfather.

Blake Shelton may have one of the most unique middle names of any celebrity, and it comes with one of the sweetest backstories!

Many fans know the former Voice Coach inside and out, from his height to what he likes to do on his Oklahoma ranch. However, his middle name may come as a surprise for many. It's Tollison.

In 2016, a fan asked Shelton on Twitter if he "hates" his middle name, to which he replied, "Ha!! Well it was my grandpas middle name too. He didn't like it."

The topic of middle names came up during Shelton's May 13 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The cowboy and Host Jimmy Fallon did a "Best Friend Challenge," which you can watch in full above. Essentially, Fallon and Shelton did some Newlywed Game-style trivia to see who knew who the best.

When Shelton drew the question, "What is my middle name?" things got very funny.

"Pendarvis," Fallon guessed before changing his answer to "Mervin." Both wrong!

Ha!! Well it was my grandpas middle name too. He didn't like it.. https://t.co/FwPb7B5W5w — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 17, 2016

"What is your middle name?" Fallon asked Shelton.

"Uh, I don't know," Shelton said teasingly.

"Is it Mark or something?" Fallon asked.

"...Yeah," Shelton jokingly said.

Blake Shelton calls wife Gwen Stefani his "best friend"

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Shelton's marriage to Gwen Stefani is as strong as ever. In a 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, the star clued fans in to why their relationship works so well.

"She's my best friend. That's the best way I know to say it," he confessed. "It's not something that we really have to think about. It's just there, and we have fun with it. Maybe that's the key. We have so much fun together."

It's sweet knowing Shelton and Stefani still make having fun a priority in their marriage, despite their (at times) hectic schedules. Though we're willing to wager that if they could spend every day on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch and pick flowers, they absolutely would.

"Whether [we're] having a cup of coffee in the morning or watching a movie or performing in an arena somewhere, you know, we literally have so much fun together," Shelton said.

Shelton will perform during The Voice Season 27 Finale on Tuesday, May 20. Get more details here.