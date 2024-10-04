Gwen Stefani Hasn't Stopped Doing This One Thing Since Meeting Blake Shelton

Stefani met Shelton when both were Coaches on The Voice.

If you thought Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had fun as Coaches on The Voice, that's nothing compared to the good times at home. In a recent interview, Stefani revealed the secret to her happy marriage is lots of laughter, and expressed her gratitude for her husband's endless patience.

Blake Shelton makes everyone crack up

“The thing about Blake is that you’ll never get through a day without laughing,” Stefani told Jennifer Hudson during a visit to her show. “You know what I mean? Which is just— it doesn't even matter like what’s going on. The guy has so much patience, and so much kindness in his heart.”

“It just makes you happier every single day,” she continued, calling it "more than enough" to keep love alive.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

What Blake Shelton teaches Gwen Stefani about music

"I’ve learned so much from him. He is literally so gifted when it comes to just hearing music," Stefani reflected during the conversation, calling her husband "a juke box." Stefani always uses him as a resource now, saying, "I always rely on him. We always play each other our music."

At the start of their relationship, she and her family were impressed by his knowledge during a game. "We’d do this thing where we’d play just the very tip of a song, and he’d know the name, the year," she said, adding, "He’s that guy."

She also admitted that she was not into country before they met. "I didn’t really listen to country ever. I didn’t know that Blake Shelton existed on the planet," she said.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton perform onstage at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Gwen Stefani took Blake Shelton to Europe for the first time

She teaches him, too, encouraging him to ride a bike during his first visit to Europe over the summer. During a September appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the longtime Voice Coach pulled back the curtain on a European vacation she took with the family, and Kimmel had to point out a picture of Shelton looking less than thrilled to be on a bike.

"Look how cute my husband is," Stefani said. "Why would you do this to him?" Jimmy Kimmel joked. "I can't imagine that he did this voluntarily."

"You can tell he has the energy of, 'My wife told me to do this,'" Stefani laughed. "We had so much fun." Sounds like they always do.

