Sofia Vergara Had the Best Reaction to Losing the Golden Globe to Jodie Foster

Fans know that Sofia Vergara is a woman of many talents, and after a hilarious outburst at the Golden Globes, now everyone knows how good she is at heckling.

During the live January 5 broadcast of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, the longtime America's Got Talent Judge waited in anticipation for the announcement of the winner for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture — a prestigious award she was nominated for due to her stellar work in Griselda. Unfortunately for Vergara, it was Jodie Foster's name announced as the winner, and that's when she couldn't help but loudly voice her opinion.

"No, no!" she stood up and jokingly yelled as the True Detective: Night Country star walked up on stage to accept the award.

"I know, I know," Foster said.

"Give me one!" an increasingly desperate (and funny) Vergara shouted, garnering laughs from the crowd.

Of course, Vergara has no actual ill will toward Foster. For what it's worth, the category was highly competitive. Cate Blanchett, Cristin Milioti, Naomi Watts, and Kate Winslet were also nominated.

After all, it's impossible to be a sore loser when you're filled with so much charm and love as Vergara. Viewers could tell by her sweet smile that she was truly happy that Foster took home the award.

Vergara has never been shy about being loud and proud, and her spirited outburst was one of the highlights of the whole ceremony!

Fans of the Colombian-born star know all too well that Foster has had Vergara's number lately. In September, Foster beat out Vergara for the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. (Fortunately, Vergara's evening turned out to be memorable regardless!)

Sofia Vergara reflects on her nervousness ahead of joining America's Got Talent

Season 19 of AGT is officially in the books, marking Vergara's fifth year sitting at the famous Judge desk. Although it's hard for viewers to imagine her not being part of the series these days, Vergara herself wasn't entirely sure she was cut from the right cloth when she signed on ahead of Season 15. In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Vergara confessed that her nerves almost got the best of her before her AGT debut.

Sofía Vergara attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I got a little nervous because I thought, 'What am I going to judge?' I don't know anything about anything. I mean I'm not an expert on anything. How am I going to do this and be a good judge?'" Vergara explained. "I was thinking of how different it is going to be now. It's new people. 'Am I going to like them? Is it going to be fun?' Then I realized, 'You know what, this show you don't have to be an expert on anything. You just have to say what you think.'"

And as Vergara showed at the 2025 Golden Globes, she definitely says what's on her mind!