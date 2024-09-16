The AGT Judge used the evening to shine a spot on her 33-year-old son.

How Sofia Vergara Used Her Historic Night at the Emmys to Celebrate Her Son Manolo

Sofia Vergara walked into the 2024 Emmy Awards as the first-ever Latina to be nominated in the category of Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie — and although she didn't take home the award, she ensured the night was unforgettable!

The America's Got Talent Judge looked drop dead gorgeous in a red strapless gown as she walked the red carpet, hung out with the cast of Griselda, and spent quality time with her son, Manolo.

However, our favorite part of her night was when the 52-year-old made sure to take time during her special nigh to celebrate her son Manolo's 33rd birthday, with what else? A dance party!

"Happy bday @manologonzalezvergara 🥳🥳🥳 luv u!!!!!" Vergara captioned.

Manolo has been a strident supporter of his mom throughout her career. When news broke that Vergara was nominated for a 2024 Emmy, he commemorated the historic first with a super-sweet July 17 Instagram post:

"What an incredible day!!!!! Felicidades on making history as First Latina nominated for lead actress in Limited Series!!!!!!!!! La Jefa!" he captioned.

So even though Vergara didn't take home the hardware, she still inspired countless fans who are still in awe of the star's history-making Emmy nomination moment — and she gave her son a birthday he'll never forget!

"Thank you for being a shining example of Latino excellence. Your hard work and perseverance inspire us all to chase our dreams and never give up!" commented a fan on one of Vergara's 13 Emmy-related Instagram posts on September 15.

Sofia Vergara and Paulina Dávila attend the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Of course, Vergara wasn't alone at the 2024 Emmys. Not only was she surrounded by the cast and crew of Griselda (including her lookalike cousin and co-star), but her bestie Heidi Klum accompanied her ahead of the AGT Live Finals!

