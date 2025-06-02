The AGT Judges panel has always been graced by some massive stars.

Who Is In the Season 20 Cast of America's Got Talent? Every AGT Judge and Host

Season 20 of America's Got Talent is celebrating a milestone season, and if anything hasn't changed in the past two decades of thrills, it's the show's affinity for showcasing mind-boggling Acts and the electric energy brought by the Judges and Host.

The current panel, featuring Judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara, along with longtime host Terry Crews, has a preternatural talent for hyping up the Acts and weighing in on the high-stakes talent competition. Whether it's a Golden Buzzer moment or a gripping deliberation among the panel, the AGT cast brings the heat once they feast their eyes on the talent-packed lineup.

Check out the Season 20 cast of AGT, who are weighing on some of the series' most jaw-dropping talents and feats ever seen, below.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel appears during America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 10. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Mandel has been making AGT audiences laugh since Season 5 of the talent competition, making him the longest-running Judge in the show's 20-year run. Applauded for his quick wit, infectious energy, and unwavering support for eccentric, offbeat Acts, Mandel has helped shape AGT into the unpredictably wild and wonderful show that it's become today.

A seasoned entertainer, Mandel first gained recognition in the 1980s with his role in St. Elsewhere, later making a name as a stand-up comedian. Later, he gained even more widespread fame as the cheeky host of Deal or No Deal. Later, he set sail for Deal or No Deal Island as a producer and Season 1 Banker.

Throughout his AGT tenure, his passion for talent and playful personality shine as he guides Acts toward success. Before Mandel took the AGT stage in 2010, David Hasselhoff served as Judge from Seasons 1-4.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Serving as a Judge since Season 11, Cowell continues to bring his signature mix of brutal honesty and undeniable instinct for star power to the show. Before joining AGT, Cowell rose to fame as the sharp-tongued Judge on American Idol, where he discovered household names like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. His background as a producer within the music industry gives him a keen ear for talent, and fans never tire of his unfiltered way of expressing his feedback.

While Cowell has a penchant for powerhouse vocalists, he has now weighed in on dozens of Acts, championing a wide range of performers. A veteran fixture on AGT, Cowell has given us countless unforgettable moments from the Judges' panel. Some of the AGT Judge alums who have occupied Cowell's seat include Piers Morgan during Season 1 and Howard Stern for Seasons 2 and 3.

Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 13. -- (Photo by: Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Vergara has brought a fresh burst of charisma and humor to AGT since Season 15 when she first sat in the Judge's seat. Best known for her role as Gloria on the hit sitcom Modern Family, Vergara has long been celebrated for her spot-on comedic timing and outgoing personality, making her a natural fit for the AGT panel.

Now in Season 20, the Emmy-nominated actress continues to win over fans and Acts with her bold reactions, sincere encouragement, and playful banter with her fellow Judges and Acts. Vergara can smell a winner from a mile away, and she loves championing their success. Before joining AGT in 2020, some of the stars who held Vergara's post included:

Season 1: Brandy Norwood

Seasons 2-7: Sharon Osbourne

Seasons 8-13: Mel B

Season 14: Gabrielle Union

Mel B

Mel B appears in Season 1 Episode 1 of America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

While Mel B has returned to the Judges panel in AGT Season 20, she isn't any stranger to the game after serving as a panelist in Seasons 8-13. Mel B is taking over Klum's longtime post in Season 20, but the pair actually worked alongside each other as fellow Judges after production added a fourth Judge (Klum) to the panel in Season 8. Known by millions as "Scary Spice" of the mythic Spice Girls, Mel B has returned to the AGT panel with fierce energy, no-nonsense honesty, and beloved warmth.

Connecting with performers of all ages, she offers encouragement rooted in her own experience as a member of one of the biggest girl groups of all time — that eye for talent is also what made her a dynamite panelist on AGT: Fantasy League. An applauded entertainer and icon, fans are happy to see Mel B back on the AGT Judges panel. Some of the stars who formerly held the position include:

Seasons 8-13: Heidi Klum

Season 14: Julianne Hough

Season 15-19: Heidi Klum

Terry Crews

Terry Crews and Learnmore Janasi on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 14. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Crews has become an integral part of the AGT experience since assuming the Host role in Season 14. The former NFL player-turned-actor and entertainer continues to deliver unmatched enthusiasm, heart, and hype to the talent competition. Beyond AGT, Crews is a familiar face thanks to his acclaimed sitcom roles on NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Everybody Hates Chris, as well as a prolific film career.

Whether he's flexing his pecs backstage, busting an impressive move onstage, or tearing up during an emotional performance, Crews never fails to make a life-changing moment bigger. As the ultimate cheerleader for the contestants, Crews always keeps hopes high, cementing him as a pillar of AGT's success. The former AGT Hosts include:

Season 1: Regis Philbin

Seasons 2-3: Jerry Springer

Seasons 4-11: Nick Cannon

Seasons 12-13: Tyra Banks

