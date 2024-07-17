How Sofia Vergara Made History with Her 2024 Emmy Nomination: "I’m Honored"

The America's Got Talent Judge just hit a huge career accomplishment due to her leading role in Griselda.

It's a big day for our beloved America's Got Talent Judge, Sofia Vergara!

Vergara was nominated in the Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category for her role in Griselda as part of the 2024 Emmy nominations. The proudly Colombian-born Vergara is now the first-ever Latina in the award's history to earn the nod.

She's previously been nominated four times for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in her role as Gloria on Modern Family.

"Wow," the actress wrote in an Instagram caption. “Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series. I could have never done this without my director Andres Baiz, my costar Alberto Guerra, Eric Newman and the full creative team... I never dreamed that after Modern Family I would be able to be a part of something as special as Griselda. I’m honored to be recognized alongside Jodi, Brie, Juno, and Naomi, incredible women who gave us incredible TV this year. Thank you to the television academy for this incredible honor!"

In Griselda, Vergara played title character Griselda Blanco, a real life Colombian drug boss throughout the 1970s and '80s. To embody the infamous cartel leader, the 52-year-old donned transformative prosthetics. She also served as an executive producer on the project.

"She became one of the biggest drug lords in this business. It's not like now, women can do things like that, be to the level of men, but in that era it was really rare. It was unheard," Vergara said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January. "There has been in history women that have been able to do a little bit of that business, but not to the level that she got to. And she got away with it for so long because nobody was suspecting that it was a woman."

She continued, "I did understand her because I was a woman, I was Colombian, I was a single mother like her."



However, when Clarkson remarked that the AGT Judge's transformation just looked "slight", Vergara jokingly told her to "Shut up!" in a now-viral moment.

"Kelly, it took hours! It was a wig... It was a lot. They did a lot to me. It was teeth, it was wig, it was nose," she said.

Sofia Vergara's son Manolo and AGT co-star Terry Crews congratulate her

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and Sofia Vergara at the launch of TOMA by Sofia Vergara & Manolo Gonzalez Vergara held at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

Upon the news of her historic Emmy nomination, Vergara's son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara took to Instagram to honor his mom.

"What an incredible day!!!!! Felicidades on making history as First Latina nominated for lead actress in Limited Series!!!!!!!!! La Jefa!" the 32-year-old said.

AGT Host Terry Crews also offered kind words. "Huge congratulations to AGT’s own Sofia Vergara on her HISTORY MAKING Emmy nomination today for GRISELDA!!! Well deserved!!! We love you!!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

AGT also earns 2024 Emmy nominations

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

The Judge won't be the only AGT representation at the 76th Annual Emmys. Summer's favorite competition series earned two nominations for 2024: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series and Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series.

AGT is currently airing Season 19, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel also serving as Judges. Auditions are still ongoing as America’s Got Talent continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.