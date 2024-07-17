Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Every NBC Show Nominated at the 76th Emmy Awards (DETAILS)
From Saturday Night Live, to The Voice, NBC is will be well represented at the 2024 ceremony.
On July 17, the Emmys announced their 2024 nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, and NBC racked up a whopping 33 nominations in total. (More than last year’s 27 nominations).
That number includes 18 nods for Saturday Night Live, impressively topping last year’s 10. The Voice also earned five nominations in the major editing, sound design, and lighting categories, which shouldn’t surprise fans of the iconic competition series!
Late Night With Seth Meyers also received some major love with three nominations, including Outstanding Talk Series — we’re sure Meyers and his talented team would love nothing more than to win that category!
The September Emmys ceremony revealing the winners can’t come soon enough. And we’re sure fans can’t wait to see them take home some well-deserved hardware.
Read, below, the full list of nominations for NBC at the 76th Emmy Awards.
Saturday Night Live
- Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
- Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
- Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)x2
- Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
- Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
- Outstanding Music Direction
- Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
- Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Bowen Yang)
- Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Ryan Gosling)
- Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig)
- Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
- Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
- Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series
The Voice
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
- Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
- Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program
America’s Got Talent
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
Late Night With Seth Meyers
- Outstanding Music Direction
- Outstanding Talk Series
- Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series
Night Court
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series
Password
- Outstanding Host For A Game Show (Keke Palmer)
- Outstanding Game Show
Weakest Link
- Outstanding Host For A Game Show (Jane Lynch)