Every NBC Show Nominated at the 76th Emmy Awards (DETAILS)

From Saturday Night Live, to The Voice, NBC is will be well represented at the 2024 ceremony.

By Chris Phelan
On July 17, the Emmys announced their 2024 nominations for the 76th Emmy Awards, and NBC racked up a whopping 33 nominations in total. (More than last year’s 27 nominations).

How to Watch

Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.  

That number includes 18 nods for Saturday Night Live, impressively topping last year’s 10. The Voice also earned five nominations in the major editing, sound design, and lighting categories, which shouldn’t surprise fans of the iconic competition series!

Late Night With Seth Meyers also received some major love with three nominations, including Outstanding Talk Series — we’re sure Meyers and his talented team would love nothing more than to win that category!

The September Emmys ceremony revealing the winners can’t come soon enough. And we’re sure fans can’t wait to see them take home some well-deserved hardware.

Read, below, the full list of nominations for NBC at the 76th Emmy Awards. 

Saturday Night Live

Sydney Sweeney and Bowen Yang during a sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1857
Sydney Sweeney and Bowen Yang during the "Bowen's Straight" sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1857, Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC
  • Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series
  • Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
  • Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment)x2
  • Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
  • Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
  • Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
  • Outstanding Music Direction
  • Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (Bowen Yang)
  • Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series (Ryan Gosling)
  • Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series (Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig)
  • Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
  • Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special
  • Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series
  • Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

The Voice

Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3"
Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC
  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
  • Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
  • Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program
  • Outstanding Reality Competition Program
  • Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

America’s Got Talent

Duo Desire performing on America's Got Talent.
Duo Desire performs on America's Got Talent, Season 18 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC
  • Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
  • Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Julia Louis-Dreyfus during day drinking on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1529
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and host Seth Meyers during "Day Drinking" on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1529, June 3, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC
  • Outstanding Music Direction
  • Outstanding Talk Series
  • Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama Or Variety Series

Night Court

Martini touches Abby's face on Night Court Episode 206
Abby Stone ( Melissa Rauch) and Martini (Kunal Nayyar) on Night Court Season 2 Episode 6, "A Crime of Fashion." Photo: Nicole Weingart/NBC
  • Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
  • Outstanding Picture Editing For A Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Password

Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon pose for a photo at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon FYC event
Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon pose for a photo at The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon FYC event at the Pacific Design Center on April 14, 2024. Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC
  • Outstanding Host For A Game Show (Keke Palmer
  • Outstanding Game Show

Weakest Link

Olivia Lux, Lili Whiteass, WooWoo Monroe, Pickle, Jane Lynch, Kat Sass, Cierra Symone, Gila Moonstar, and Scarlet Envy on The Weakest Link.
Olivia Lux, Lili Whiteass, WooWoo Monroe, Pickle, Jane Lynch, Kat Sass, Cierra Symone, Gila Moonstar, and Scarlet Envy on set of The Weakest Link. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC
Read more about:

