SNL and Late Night with Seth Meyers Scored So Many 2024 Emmy Nominations

You may call Maya Rudolph "Mother," but you can now also call her a 2024 Emmy nominee.

The nominations for the 76th annual Emmy Awards were announced on July 17, and two NBC late night shows received major love from the Television Academy. Late Night with Seth Meyers nabbed three nominations, while Saturday Night Live scored a whopping 18 — including nods for SNL Season 49 Hosts Maya Rudolph, Kristen Wiig, and Ryan Gosling.

See the nomination breakdowns for both shows below.

Surprise guest Kate McKinnon as Ms. Rafferty, host Ryan Gosling as Todd, and Sarah Sherman appear during the "Close Encounter" Cold Open on Saturday Night Live Episode 1861, on April 13, 2024. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Late Night with Seth Meyers lands three 2024 Emmy nominations

Seth Meyers' talk show received two nods for its 11th season, including Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Music Direction.

Fan-favorite YouTube series Late Night with Seth Meyers: Corrections also scored a nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series. Late Night has now been nominated 11 times since it first got a nod for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series in 2017.

Seth Meyers appears on Late Night With Seth Meyers Episode 1507, on April 4, 2024. Photo: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Saturday Night Live's 2024 Emmy nominations

Saturday Night Live was nominated for 18 Emmys, including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series. SNL cast members and Hosts also received recognition for standout work, with Bowen Yang nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Maya Rudolph snagged a nod in Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her hosting gig on May 11, and Kristen Wiig was nominated in the same category for her April 6 episode.

April 13 Host Ryan Gosling received a nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. Maybe he'll show up to the ceremony dressed as Beavis?

Rudolph and Wiig will also go head-to-head in another category, Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, where they are nominated for their roles in Loot and Palm Royale, respectively.

SNL's excellent BTS content earned recognition as well, with its digital "Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind The Sketch" earning a nom for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series.

Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, James Austin Johnson, Marcello Hernandez, Ego Nwodim, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Mikey Day, Molly Kearney, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Sarah Sherman, Michael Longfellow and Kenan Thompson pose for Saturday Night Live Season 49. Photo: Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

Here's the full list of SNL's Emmy noms for Season 49:

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Ryan Gosling, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics: "Maya Rudolph Mother’s Day Monologue"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series, Host Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Host Ryan Gosling

Outstanding Music Direction, Host Ryan Gosling

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special, Host Kristen Wiig

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork For A Series, Host Timothée Chalamet

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment), "I'm Just Pete"

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Or Reality Series, Host Josh Brolin

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming (Segment), "Bowen's Straight"

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series, Liz Patrick for Host Ryan Gosling

Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Host Ryan Gosling

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Congrats to all the nominees! The 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Sunday, September 15.