Kristen Wiig Shows Off Three Hilarious "Despicable Me" Voice Acting Tricks

Kristen Wiig Gives Her Best Despicable Me Voice Acting Exertions

Wiig, who voices Lucy Wilde, also shared the one sound effect she's "so bad" at.

As fans of the Despicable Me movies know, Kristen Wiig voices Lucy Wilde, Anti-Villain League Agent turned wife of Felonious Gru (Steve Carrell) — a role she revives in Despicable Me 4. And while voice acting might look fun and fairly easy, Wiig told Jimmy Fallon there's one aspect of the gig that's the "most uncomfortable thing to record."

During a June 2017 Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed that the toughest part of bringing Lucy Wilde to life comes at the end of the recording session, when the production team asks actors to perform noises of "exertion."

Naturally, Fallon asked Wiig to demonstrate — and she obliged.

Kristen Wiig during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 702 on June 28, 2017 Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Despicable Me 4's Kristen Wiig gives Jimmy Fallon a voice acting lesson

"At the very end of the session, they're like, 'Okay, we need to get exertions,'" Wiig told Fallon.

"There's the [recording booth] glass, and you're by yourself, and everyone's watching. They're like, 'Can you give us five different, like — leaping and punching, and you've fallen, and you've landed on the ground!'" explained Wiig, trying to convey the awkwardness of the experience.

Since Wiig brought up the tough assignment of recording the embarrassing exertions, Fallon couldn't let her go without doing some sounds for the audience.

"Oh no! I'm so bad at these," Wiig claimed, as she leaned into the microphone on Fallon's desk.

Kristen Wiig and Jimmy Fallon during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Episode 702 on June 28, 2017. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The Tonight Show Host read off a list of prompts like karate fight, lifting a car, scaring away a seagull, as Wiig tried her best to recreate the sounds you'd make while doing those activities.

"It's like, I'm afraid to say words," she laughed, after shooing away the imaginary seagull.

After Wiig imitated having a night terror, Fallon requested a "rage scream." The SNL Five-Timer revealed that it's a rare weakness in her repertoire.

"There's a scene in Zoolander 2 where I had to scream, and it was so bad, they had to put someone else's voice in it," Wiig shared. "I was like, singing," she said, adding that a friend told her her screams on a rollercoaster sounded like "an 1800s woman."

With or without the screaming, Wiig's acting in the Despicable Me movies is something even Aunt Linda would approve of.

Kristen Wiig plays Lucy in Despicable Me 4

The celebrity voice cast of Despicable Me 4 includes Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Chloe Fineman, and more.

Kristen Wiig attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California; Lucy Wilde appears in Despicable Me 4. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

Despicable Me 4 hits theaters on July 3. Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, and Despicable Me 3 are currently streaming on Peacock.