Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon Got Messy as Twin Cops in “Point Pleasant Police”

The two SNL alums couldn't stop laughing as they sprayed food in each other's faces.

Point Pleasant, New Jersey is a real place, but it probably possesses a more proficient police department than the one portrayed by Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon on their (fake) '80s cop show, Point Pleasant Police Department.

When Hader joined Fallon on the July 16, 2015 episode of The Tonight Show, the pair explained that years before they joined Saturday Night Live, they starred together on an "intense drama" about cops in New Jersey. According to Fallon, they played "these two cops who would get in a lot of arguments and always end up in these messy situations."

Luckily, it was Throwback Thursday, and Fallon told the audience he had clips to share (in fact, Hader and Fallon quick-changed, bolting from Tonight Show desk to their increasingly disgusting police department set in the time it took for the theme song to run).

The scenes only be described as "messy." Hader and Fallon played partners Preston and Pete, a couple of pals who discuss their cases while eating things like pudding and Pepsi and potato chips — and spitting in each other's faces on every "P" sound.

While things started off normally enough as they remark that their week is "pretty packed," it devolved from there, with Hader hysterically giggling as his mustache came off after spit-taking Pepsi. "Oh man," he said, laughing. "This is the first beat of this thing!" Fallon tried to keep his composure as he pelted Hader's face with bits of cracker.

"This is the Point Pleasant Police Department, and we speak politely to our peers!" Hader yelled through sloppy bites of yogurt. "Capiche?"

By the end of the third clip, Preston and Pete were just shouting bird names at each other with mouths full of pudding. Pigeons! Parrots! Penguins and parakeets! Peregrine falcons!

Both Fallon and Hader are known for their giggles, and the laughter only made the spit propel further. How positively appalling!

Bill Hader and Jimmy Fallon during a sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 2, Episode 179 on July 16, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBC

Bill Hader wasn't Jimmy Fallon's only Point Pleasant Police Department costar

Hader wasn't Fallon's only scene partner on Point Pleasant Police Department. Alec Baldwin, Kevin James, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ewan McGregor, and even the one and only Cher all purported to be Fallon's former costar, and Jon Hamm starred with Fallon in an equally messy show called Palisades Park Pet Patrol.

In 2022, Ryan Gosling also acted with Fallon in clips from their sadly cancelled fictional drama Tough Cop Tough Cop, followed by Tougher Cop, Tougher Cop, and followed again by Toughest Cop Toughest Cop. "They don't make TV like that anymore," Fallon said wistfully, in between clips of him and Gosling beating the living daylights out of a dummy. They sure don't, and they also never did.

