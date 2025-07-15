Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon Just Scored 2025 Emmy Nominations!

Jack McBrayer Reveals Which Crazy Houses He Found the Most Memorable on Zillow Gone Wild

Great news for The Jackals: Meyers' "Corrections" YouTube series has another chance to win.

Both Late Night With Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon got some love from the 77th Emmy nominations — and so did their respective work on two Saturday Night Live anniversary specials.

The NBC late night Hosts earned nominations for Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for their excellent bonus content, Corrections and During Commercial Break.

When you want to see behind-the-scenes moments like Fallon and Hugh Jackman filming a promo while hanging over a human-size claw machine, Fallon's "During Commercial Break" segments are where you'll find them. And the best place to witness a FaceTime call between Meyers and Andy Samberg to confirm facts about Nicolas Cage is definitely on "Corrections."

Watch Fallon's "During Commercial Break" series and Meyers' "Corrections" on their show's YouTube channels anytime. Awards won't be handed out until September 14, but Meyers has already been practicing. "I'm trying out tuxedos for the Emmys. I want to look good for my 'Corrections' acceptance speech, and the designers are lining up," he joked during the Monday, June 2 episode of Corrections, looking dapper in the black-and-white suit.

This is the 4th Emmy nomination for Late Night With Seth Meyers: Corrections

Ever since March 2021 when Meyers was criticized for using "Legos" as the plural for the building blocks officially known as LEGO, the Host appeased his critics by addressing their concerns on Corrections. The segment is recorded in the Late Night studio with only writers and crew as the audience, and it really offers a glimpse behind the curtain when it comes to writing and responding to late night TV jokes. "Corrections" has been nominated for every year it has been produced, and hopefully the 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will bring a win! Watch all of the episodes on YouTube.

CORRECTIONS Episode 141: Week of Monday, June 23

Additionally, Meyers is among the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special nominees for February's SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

This is the first Emmy nomination for The Tonight Show: During Commercial Break

The cameras keep rolling after Fallon throws to a break during a show taping. And the home audience can experience the same fun as the studio audience with During Commercial Break, which mostly features Fallon palling around with Tonight Show guests, trying snacks, or reminiscing with old friends. Fallon sometimes shares fun facts about bits that didn't air, like when he revealed that Jon Hamm had hidden chips in Fallon's clothes during a music video segment.

Jon Hamm Hid Chips in Jimmy's Clothes While Recreating Creed Music Video: During Commercial Break

Fallon also earned a nomination for hosting SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, which was recognized for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Congratulations to Jimmy and Seth!

Both SNL50: The Anniversary Special and The Homecoming Concert are streaming on Peacock now.