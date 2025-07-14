Jimmy Fallon's New Music Picks Include a K-Pop Bop and This New Justin Bieber Song

Perfect your summer playlist with help from the Tonight Show Host.

If you're seeking the best new summer music out there right now, Jimmy Fallon has got you covered.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The Tonight Show host regularly shares his top songs on his Instagram story — all saved conveniently in highlights under #JFJAM — and his four latest picks are all bangers that deserve a spot on your playlist.

Up first is "Daisies" by Justin Bieber, off of his new studio album, Swag. The 21 track release was a surprise drop on July 11, and "Daisies" is one of the standout songs. Its opening line seems to explain the title: "Throwin' petals like, 'Do you love me or not?'"

Fallon's second pick is a completely different vibe, in the best way. K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has reunited amidst various solo projects, and their latest hit is "Jump." It's the ultimate hype song before a party that you can't help but dance to, though based on the music video, you don't even have to worry if you can't dance. You just gotta shake your hair like your life depends on it.

Watch BLACKPINK's 2020 Tonight Show performance of "How You Like That" below:

BLACKPINK: How You Like That (The Tonight Show: At Home Edition)

RELATED: Tina Fey & Justin Bieber's "Baby Lady" SNL Rap & More of His Best Moments on the Show

The next song on Fallon's list is "mangetout" by Wet Leg, from the indie rockers' second album Moisturizer. The English band performed Moisturizer's lead single, "catch these fists," on The Tonight Show in April:

Wet Leg: catch these fists

Frankie Grande released a remix of his song "Hotel Rock Bottom" featuring Ariana Grande

Finally, Frankie Grande makes the list with the new remix of "Hotel Rock Bottom," which is the title track from his debut album. The song tackles Grande's recovery from hitting "rock bottom," and the lyrics are addressed to his "mamma." His sister, Ariana Grande, joins him on the remix released July 10.

Frankie Grande performed the original version of the song on The Tonight Show on June 24, 2025, but perhaps he can return for a reprise with Ariana Grande in the future. You can watch his performance above.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling and Jimmy Fallon Deserve Oscars for Playing Identical-Looking Tough Cops

Other recent songs on Fallon's list of jams include "Easy Lover" by Miley Cyrus, "Off Script" by Keke Palmer, "Take Me Back" by Haim, "Papasito" by Karol G, "Outside" by Cardi B, "On My Mind" by Alex Warren and BLACKPINK's Rosé, "Janey Needs a Shooter" by Bruce Springsteen, "Man of the Year" by Lorde, and "Survive" by Lewis Capaldi.

Musical guest Keke Palmer performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12 Episode 127 on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Capaldi joins Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday, July 14 for both a performance and a chat, along with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. It's the first new episode after a two week hiatus, so you won't want to miss it.

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:35 ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.