Charlize Theron’s Kid Said Her Makeup “Eats Down"; Talks Recruiting Uma Thurman for Old Guard 2

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Back with New Episodes the Week of July 7?

Don't go on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon if you're trying to keep your child modeling career under wraps.

Jensen Ackles learned the hard way when he joined Jimmy Fallon to talk about his new show and the final season of The Boys. Before asking the Supernatural alum about his latest projects, Fallon had some pressing business to attend to.

"I wanted to talk to you about something, and that is your modeling career," he said. "I took a deep dive into this and really did my research, and I found a photoshoot."

"Jimmy, I don't have a modeling career," Ackles saod.

"Well I'm about to show you. You did," said Fallon. "I'm talking about a JCPenney catalogue around...It's in the '90s, something like that. Does this ring a bell, Jensen?"

Unfortunately for Ackles, it did. Fallon showed the audience several very '90s JCPenney catalogue pages featuring a teenaged Ackles wearing heavily patterned sweaters and carrying a Walkman, a neon pink hat, a funky suit, in addition to a pose that the actor compared to Joey from Friends. It could have been a lot worse!

RELATED: Jensen Ackles Teases The Boys' Season 5 Supernatural Reunion: "There Was Concern..."

In another recent Tonight Show episode, Priyanka Chopra Jonas explained that her three year-old daughter Malti Marie has a busier schedule and more happening social life than she does, while Charlize Theron shared the baffling Gen Alpha slang she had learned from her preteen daughter. (Apparently "rizz" is out, and your makeup should be "eating down.")

Keep up with all the celebs — and the slang — on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon every weeknight at 11:35/10:35 c on NBC and Peacock. But is Fallon and the Tonight Show staff back with new episodes following the July 4 hiatus week? Find out below.

Is The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon new the week of July 7, 2025? No, The Tonight Show is still on hiatus this week. Check out this week's list of re-aired episodes below. Monday, July 7: Guests include Shakira, Melissa Rivers, Erin Doherty and comedian Joe List. (Original Air Date 5/8/25) Tuesday, July 8: Guests include Charlize Theron, Jensen Ackles and musical guest Lukas Nelson. (OAD 6/23/25) Wednesday, July 9: Guests include Salma Hayek Pinault, Mel B and musical guest Amyl and the Sniffers. (OAD 5/14/25) Thursday, July 10: Guests include Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lionel Boyce and musical guest Keke Palmer. (OAD 6/19/25) Friday, July 11: Guests include Javier Bardem, Carrie Coon and comedian John Crist. (OAD 6/16/25)

When is Jimmy Fallon back with new episodes? The Tonight Show returns on Monday, July14, 2025 with guests Saquon Barkley and musical guest Lewis Capaldi.

