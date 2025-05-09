Seth MacFarlane Flexed His Wild Talent for Voices in This "Wheel of Impressions" Game

Pope Leo XIV Makes History as First American Pope, Trump Calls Pope's Election "Such an Honor"

In a battle of celebrity impersonations, even a seasoned comedian is going to have a tough time going up against Seth MacFarlane. And that was certainly the case during MacFarlane's 2015 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the actor, Ted and Family Guy creator, and prolific voice artist joined Fallon for an installment of "Wheel of Impressions."

If you weren't looking at the screen it'd be easy to get genuinely confused when MacFarlane and Fallon wound up talking to each other as Pee-wee Herman.

"Two Pee-wees?" Jimmy remarked. "That's a movie right there."

As Fallon explained, in each round, the Wheel of Impressions spits out a random celebrity and a random topic for that celebrity to talk about. MacFarlane killed it right out of the gate with Liam Neeson selling Time Warner Cable.

"I have a very particular set of channels," he began in a spot-on Neeson voice. "If you'd like to purchase these channels, I'll come to your house and install your cable, and that'll be the end of it. If you don't, I will look for you, I will find you, and I will kill you."

Seth Macfarlane as a guest on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on June 22, 2015. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein/NBCU

Seth MacFarlane and Jimmy Fallon were dueling Pee-Wee Hermans in "Wheel of Impressions"

After Fallon turned Uber into a Jerry Seinfeld bit, MacFarlane became comedian Bobcat Goldthwait trying to order a Frappuccino and a Josh Groban CD at Starbucks. By the time MacFarlane was challenged to imitate "Ray Romano at the movies," his Ray Romano had to transform into Ray Romano doing a Yoda impression.

"That was an impression of an impression!" said a delighted Fallon, miming his head exploding.

MacFarlane's "Wheel of Impressions" game wasn't the only time he shared his famous talent for voices with Jimmy Fallon's audience. In January 2024, he busted out eight of his famous characters from Family Guy, American Dad, and Ted.

