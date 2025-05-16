"I killed it," the Stranger Things star admitted during her most recent Tonight Show appearance.

Millie Bobby Brown Was "So Scared" Before Nailing This Nicki Minaj Rap on TV at 12

Remember Millie Bobby Brown's jaw-dropping rap during her The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon debut at 12 years old? The Stranger Things star definitely does — and she recently revealed that she didn't feel quite as chill on the inside as she looked in the moment.

When Brown joined Jimmy Fallon for her 10th visit to The Tonight Show on March 11, 2025, she and Fallon reminisced about her nine previous visits. "I absolutely love, love this show. I feel so relaxed when I'm here, and that's because of you," Brown told Fallon at the beginning of their conversation. "You're just so good at your job, for making people feel so warm and welcome."

Fallon shared an image of Brown looking adorable during her first Tonight Show appearance back in August 2016. "This is the first time you came on. You were 12 years old the first time you were here," he recalled.

"I was so, so scared," Brown recalled, looking at the picture of herself. "I had to rap a Nicki Minaj song... And I killed it. I mean, I killed it." Nothing but agreement here — watch a snippet of Brown's jaw-dropping rap performance below.

"You were really great," said Fallon. So why did the Enola Holmes actress rap a Nicki Minaj verse during her Tonight Show debut?

Millie Bobby Brown rapped Nicki Minaj's "Monster" verse alongside the young Stranger Things cast

In August 2016, Brown and her Stranger Things co-stars — Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo — faced off in a new Tonight Show game called "Stranger Strings." Fallon and her castmates had to correctly guess facts about each other, spraying Silly String on the person they thought the revealing tidbit was about.

The segment ended with Wolfhard reading the card, "I can perfectly rap Nicki Minaj's verse from 'Monster.'" Brown's co-stars instantly knew it was about her, promptly covering her in the sticky goo.

"It's true, right?" Fallon asked her. "Can you give us a little taste of it?"

"Yeah, sure, why not?" she said. Brown launched into an epic rap, effortlessly nailing Minaj's verse from the 2010 hit "Monster" by Kanye West. She even took the opportunity to repay her co-stars with her own Silly String as she continued her Minaj tribute.

Millie Bobby Brown on The Tonight Show Season 3, Episode 201 on August 31, 2016. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC

With Stranger Things' final season set to premiere later in 2025, perhaps it's not too late for Fallon to revive "Stranger Strings" and have Brown demonstrate more of her impressive rapping skills.