Nate Bargatze Just Invited Jimmy Fallon to Open These Upcoming Tour Dates

Looks like Jimmy Fallon is dusting off his stand-up skills, if his most recent convo with Nate Bargatze is to be believed.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

The comedian and two-time Saturday Night Live Host recently kicked off his Big Dumb Eyes World Tour, and took the time to stop by The Tonight Show on May 6 with a big question for Fallon.

"Would you come do the shows with me at Madison Square Garden?" Bargatze asked Fallon, referring to his upcoming tour stops in September.

Bargatze told Fallon he'd be on the billing right next to Bargatze's magician dad, and comedian Julian McCullough. Fallon eventually agreed, though he appeared to have no idea what he'd do on stage other than "speak."

Jimmy Fallon is nervous to join Nate Bargatze's stand-up tour

"You don't say it like that as a comedian," Bargatze teased. "I want you to do more than speak. Give a lecture, Jimmy! No, you be a comedian for like 20 minutes."

RELATED: Is Nate Bargatze Really Done with Stand-Up? Here's What He Has to Say

"I don't have an act. I don't do this," Fallon hedged.

Nate Bargatze and host Jimmy Fallon during and interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 12, Episode 106 on May 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"No, but you have an act! You went to Syracuse and Albany with me, so you worked it out upstate," Bargatze said. "So I think it's time. You know it works in Albany and Syracuse, so now it's time to take it to the big top!"

It's true: Fallon did bring brand-new jokes to Bargatze's January 18, 2024 tour date at New Jersey's Prudential Center, and did it again in Syracuse later that year. So Fallon may be being a bit modest.

Whether Fallon shows up with a fresh set or not, Bargatze will be at Madison Square Garden for three dates on September 26 and 27, and tickets are still available.

Bargatze talks his Big Dumb Eyes book

Bargatze also told Fallon that his new Big Dumb Eyes book has blank pages on purpose, and he had to work to convince his publisher to let him do it. Part of his stand-up act is about how much trouble he has with reading, and he shared those thoughts in his first SNL monologue as well.

"Reading, I believe, is the key to smart. That's what I've always said, and I don't do it because every book is just the most words," he said in his 2023 Season 49 episode. "It doesn't let up. Every page is more words. It's like, what are you talking about? Put some blank pages in there! Let me get my head above water for two seconds!"

RELATED: Shakira Dances Hypnotically Performing "Hips Don't Lie" Live with Wyclef Jean

Bargatze made his second appearance on SNL in Season 50, but his history with NBC late night goes back more than a decade. One of his first big TV gigs was on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2013, and he has appeared on nearly every season of The Tonight Show since Fallon started hosting. At the very least, when Bargatze says The Tonight Show has meant a lot to him and his career, it's very clear he's not joking.

Keep up with every episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon weeknights at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.