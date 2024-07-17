NBC's The Voice Nominated For Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the 2024 Emmys

We Read Your Comments and We're Bringing Adam Levine Back | The Voice | NBC

Coaches Dan + Shay Reveal the "Magic" Collaborative Process Behind "19 You + Me" | The Voice | NBC

Reba McEntire Almost Didn't Record Her Hit "Can't Even Get The Blues" | The Voice | NBC

Reba McEntire Almost Didn't Record Her Hit "Can't Even Get The Blues" | The Voice | NBC

To date, The Voice has won a total of eight Primetime Emmys out of 81 nominations.

NBC's The Voice could take home several more Emmy Awards this fall.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The hit reality series — which has scored over 80 nominations and eight wins throughout its 13-year run — is once again up for the prize of Outstanding Reality Competition Program, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today. Competition is stiff, with The Amazing Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Peacock's The Traitors, and Top Chef also vying for the accolade. In total, The Voice was recognized in five separate categories (see below for the complete list).

RELATED: Huntley's 6-Year-Old Daughter Has Powerhouse Vocals Singing "River," Just Like Her Dad

“Television delivers stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us. Today, I am honored to celebrate the outstanding work of our extraordinarily talented and hardworking creative community,” Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a statement. “This morning’s Emmy nominations are a testament to their contributions and highlight the incredible programming that has risen to the top of an exceptional year in TV.”

Abrego announced the list of this year's nominees alongside Emmy winners Tony Hale (Arrested Development) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).

The Voice Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Outstanding Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Reality Program

When Will The 2024 Emmys Ceremony Be Held? The 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Sunday, September 24 at the Peacock Theater (named after the NBCUniversal streaming service) in Los Angeles. A host is not yet confirmed.

How To Watch The Voice

Season 25 of The Voice is currently streaming exclusively on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

A premiere date for Season 26 has yet to be announced, though a fall debut seems likely. With that said, we do know the roster of Coaches will include Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and a pair of Voice newcomers: Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg.