Team Legend is pulling out all the stops toward a Season 27 win!

John Legend's Kids & Gorgeous Mom Crowding Around Him at The Voice Finale Is Precious

John Legend is in the home stretch of Season 27 of The Voice — and his family has arrived to give him some much-needed support.

In a May 19 Instagram post, the Coach of Team Legend shared an adorable carousel featuring his two oldest kids, Luna and Miles, and his beautiful mom, Phyllis, hanging out with him around his Coach's Chair. This isn't the first time Legend's children have been seen piling onto his Coach's Chair, and including more of his family this time makes it extra special — and extra cute.

Unsurprisingly, Legend's fam is firmly in the Renzo camp.

"We're all voting for Renzo! @dennislorenzo! Get your vote in before 7am Eastern Tuesday morning!" Legend wrote in a caption.

Luna, 9, looks more and more like her mom, Chrissy Teigen, every day. (Before long, she'll be in contention to be the Banker on Deal or No Deal Island and follow in Teigen's footsteps.) Meanwhile, Miles just turned 7 years old on May 16 and is basically Legend's little mini-me at this point.

Having his mother stop by The Voice set is a full-circle moment for the Grammy winner because she was instrumental in encouraging him to follow his childhood dreams.

"Whenever we had opportunities to sing in church or in school, my mom would suggest that I do it. She always encouraged me," Legend revealed to PEOPLE in 2024.

Now, Legend's mother has a new role: Encouraging fans to vote for Renzo as Season 27 winds down.

The Voice Season 27 winner will be crowned on May 20 on NBC

We're mere hours away: The Voice Season 27 finale airs on Tuesday, May 20, at 9/8c on NBC.

Season 27 has been a rollercoaster ride of unreal performances and countless moments when Artists took control of their destiny, and tonight, the winner of The Voice Season 27 will officially be decided.

The final five Artists are locked in, and votes are now being tallied — Renzo (Team Legend), Lucia Flores-Wiseman (Team Adam), Jadyn Cree (Team Bublé), Jaelen Johnston (Team Kelsea), and Adam David (Team Bublé) are all vying for the crown of Season 27 champion.

As per tradition, once all the votes have been tallied, the winner of The Voice will be crowned and awarded the grand prize of a recording contract as they continue to chase their dream toward superstardom.

If you haven't voted already, what are you waiting for? All the information about voting you need is here.