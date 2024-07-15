Huntley's 6-Year-Old Daughter Has Powerhouse Vocals Singing "River" Just Like Her Dad

The Voice winner teamed up with his daughter Stella, who has an unexpectedly thunderous voice.

The Voice Season 24 winner Huntley just learned a very important parenting lesson: sometimes your kids know best.

During a brief July 14 Instagram video, Huntley was spotted belting out the lyrics to "River" by Bishop Briggs, showing off his powerhouse vocals that made him a fan favorite in Season 24. It was all going well until his adorable 6-year-old daughter Stella showed up and decided to give her dad an impromptu singing lesson.

"Getting some pointers from my mini ❤️," Huntley captioned.

The father of two was stopped in his tracks. Clearly, the 34-year-old was taken aback by little Stella, who showed him how "River" was really meant to be sung! It sounds like amazing vocal range and talent runs in the family because Stella has an equally thunderous tone — just like her dad. The only thing cuter than Huntley being upstaged by his daughter was the handshake they shared when she finished singing.

This isn't the first time Stella has stolen the show. The 6-year-old memorably helped her dad choose a Coach after Huntley's legendary Four-Chair-Turn performance during Season 24's Blind Auditions!

Here's what to know about "River" by Bishop Briggs

Released in 2016 as the second single off Briggs' debut album, Church of Scars, "River" stands out for its unapologetic rock feel. It's a stadium anthem in every sense of the word. The eccentric artist's inspiration for the song was all about pushing yourself to the limits.

"It was all about the tension, "Briggs told Harper's BAZAAR in 2017. "My hope with that song is it makes people feel empowered [to] take things into their own hands. I always have the visual, especially when I was writing it, to go up to someone's face and egg them on, and ask them to push you to your limits. I think there is something strong and exciting about that."

The song helped propel the British singer-songwriter to new heights, as it quickly became a top 10 Billboard hit in countless countries in 2016. Today, "River" lives on as a powerful reminder of Briggs' unreal talent, still earning rock radio airplay in 2024 — the same musical space Huntley is currently occupying.

The song's music video is a dark, twisted, and Kafka-esque work of art — about the farthest thing from a "straightforward live performance" video there is. Check it out here, but we think it's for the best that Huntley waits for his daughter to get a little older before he shows her the video!