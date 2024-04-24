Huntley's Passionate Cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" Is Breathtaking (VIDEO)

Anya True Channels Her Inner PERFORMER Covering "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" | Voice Playoffs

Mafe Gives a TOUCHING and HEARTWARMING Performance of "Someone Like You" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

The Voice Season 24 winner sang the new hit for a very special reason.

Huntley is the newest The Voice artist to jump on the Hozier bandwagon.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

On April 23, Season 24 winner Huntley recorded a breathtaking cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" for a fan. During his version, he strummed on his acoustic guitar and sang with passion.

"When life gets confusing music will always be my safe place. Someone messaged me today that’s going through a really rough time and request I sing this for them. Hope this was enough my friend ❤️," Huntley wrote in the caption.

Check out his mesmerizing version later down in this post.

Hozier's new hit seems to be a popular choice by The Voice artists, as Season 23 winner Gina Miles also shared her amazing cover of the song on April 18.

RELATED: Darci Lynne Sings "Too Sweet" by Hozier (VIDEO)

What to know about "Too Sweet" by Hozier

Released in March 2024 off of his EP Unreal Earth, "Too Sweet" reached the first position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, according to Billboard. This marks Hozier’s second U.K. top 10 single, following his 2014 hit "Take Me To Church." The lyrics tell the story of someone coming to the conclusion that their personality is not compatible with their partner.

"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics

It can't be said I'm an early bird

It's ten o'clock before I say a word

Baby, I can never tell

How do you sleep so well?

You keep telling me to live right

To go to bed before the daylight

But then you wake up for the sunrise

You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then

Don't you just wanna wake up dark as a lake

Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?

If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great

But while in this world

I think I'll take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

Huntley on The Voice Season 24; Hozier performs onstage during An Evening with Hozier at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

I aim low, I aim true and the ground's where I go

I work late where I'm free from the phone

And the job gets done

But you worry some, I know

But who wants to live forever, babe?

You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate

The rest of you like you're the TSA

I wish that I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong

You know, you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain

Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape

If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait

Until that day

RELATED: Huntley Shared a Teaser of His New Song, and We're Already Obsessed

I'd rather take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me