Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Huntley's Passionate Cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" Is Breathtaking (VIDEO)
The Voice Season 24 winner sang the new hit for a very special reason.
Huntley is the newest The Voice artist to jump on the Hozier bandwagon.
On April 23, Season 24 winner Huntley recorded a breathtaking cover of Hozier's "Too Sweet" for a fan. During his version, he strummed on his acoustic guitar and sang with passion.
"When life gets confusing music will always be my safe place. Someone messaged me today that’s going through a really rough time and request I sing this for them. Hope this was enough my friend ❤️," Huntley wrote in the caption.
Check out his mesmerizing version later down in this post.
Hozier's new hit seems to be a popular choice by The Voice artists, as Season 23 winner Gina Miles also shared her amazing cover of the song on April 18.
RELATED: Darci Lynne Sings "Too Sweet" by Hozier (VIDEO)
What to know about "Too Sweet" by Hozier
Released in March 2024 off of his EP Unreal Earth, "Too Sweet" reached the first position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, according to Billboard. This marks Hozier’s second U.K. top 10 single, following his 2014 hit "Take Me To Church." The lyrics tell the story of someone coming to the conclusion that their personality is not compatible with their partner.
"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics
It can't be said I'm an early bird
It's ten o'clock before I say a word
Baby, I can never tell
How do you sleep so well?
You keep telling me to live right
To go to bed before the daylight
But then you wake up for the sunrise
You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then
Don't you just wanna wake up dark as a lake
Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?
If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great
But while in this world
I think I'll take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I aim low, I aim true and the ground's where I go
I work late where I'm free from the phone
And the job gets done
But you worry some, I know
But who wants to live forever, babe?
You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate
The rest of you like you're the TSA
I wish that I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong
You know, you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain
Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape
If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait
Until that day
RELATED: Huntley Shared a Teaser of His New Song, and We're Already Obsessed
I'd rather take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me
I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me