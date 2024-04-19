NBC Insider Exclusive

Gina Miles' Version of "Too Sweet" by Hozier Is So Warm and Cozy (VIDEO)

The Voice Season 23 winner's voice was on-point during her piano cover. 

By Jackie Manno
The Voice Season 23 winner Gina Miles did her own special take on "Too Sweet" by Hozier. 

During her piano cover, her raspy voice nailed the low notes and soared when she hit the chorus. 

What to know about "Too Sweet" by Hozier

Released in March 2024 off of his EP Unreal Earth, "Too Sweet"  reached the first position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, according to Billboard. This marks Hozier’s second U.K. top 10 single, following his 2014 hit "Take Me To Church." 

"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics

It can't be said I'm an early bird
It's ten o'clock before I say a word
Baby, I can never tell
How do you sleep so well?

You keep telling me to live right
To go to bed before the daylight
But then you wake up for the sunrise
You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then

Don't you just wanna wake up dark as a lake
Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?
If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great
But while in this world

I think I'll take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I aim low, I aim true and the ground's where I go
I work late where I'm free from the phone
And the job gets done
But you worry some, I know

But who wants to live forever, babe?
You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate
The rest of you like you're the TSA
I wish that I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong

You know, you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain
Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape
If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait
Until that day

I'd rather take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat
My coffee black and my bed at three
You're too sweet for me
You're too sweet for me

