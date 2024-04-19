Gina Miles' Version of "Too Sweet" by Hozier Is So Warm and Cozy (VIDEO)

Every Time Coach Chance the Rapper Made Us Fall in Love with Him | The Voice | NBC

The Voice Season 23 winner Gina Miles did her own special take on "Too Sweet" by Hozier.

During her piano cover, her raspy voice nailed the low notes and soared when she hit the chorus.

Check out her version later down in this post.

What to know about "Too Sweet" by Hozier

Released in March 2024 off of his EP Unreal Earth, "Too Sweet" reached the first position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, according to Billboard. This marks Hozier’s second U.K. top 10 single, following his 2014 hit "Take Me To Church."

"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics

It can't be said I'm an early bird

It's ten o'clock before I say a word

Baby, I can never tell

How do you sleep so well?

You keep telling me to live right

To go to bed before the daylight

But then you wake up for the sunrise

You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then

Don't you just wanna wake up dark as a lake

Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?

If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great

But while in this world

I think I'll take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

I aim low, I aim true and the ground's where I go

I work late where I'm free from the phone

And the job gets done

But you worry some, I know

But who wants to live forever, babe?

You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate

The rest of you like you're the TSA

I wish that I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong

You know, you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain

Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape

If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait

Until that day

