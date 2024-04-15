The America's Got Talent season 12 winner's angelic vocals were everything.

Darci Lynne Hit the Most Heavenly Notes Covering Hozier's New Single "Too Sweet"

Darci Lynne put a bluesy spin on Hozier's new single "Too Sweet."

On April 12, the America's Got Talent Season 12 winner showed off her piano skills while pulling off heavenly vocal flips.

Listen to her gorgeous rendition later down in this post.

What to know about "Too Sweet" by Hoizer

Released in March 2024 off of his EP Unreal Earth, "Too Sweet" reached the first position on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, according to Billboard. This marks Hozier’s second U.K. top 10 single, following his 2014 hit "Take Me To Church."

"Too Sweet" by Hozier lyrics

It can't be said I'm an early bird

It's ten o'clock before I say a word

Baby, I can never tell

How do you sleep so well?

You keep telling me to live right

To go to bed before the daylight

But then you wake up for the sunrise

You know you don't gotta pretend, baby, now and then

Don't you just wanna wake up dark as a lake

Smelling like a bonfire, lost in a haze?

If you're drunk on life, babe, I think it's great

But while in this world

I think I'll take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

Darci Lynne at the 31st Annual Movieguide Awards Gala held at The Avalon Hollywood on February 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, California; Hozier attends the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 07, 2024 in New York City. Photo: River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver

I aim low, I aim true and the ground's where I go

I work late where I'm free from the phone

And the job gets done

But you worry some, I know

But who wants to live forever, babe?

You treat your mouth as if it's Heaven's gate

The rest of you like you're the TSA

I wish that I could go along, babe, don't get me wrong

You know, you're bright as the morning, as soft as the rain

Pretty as a vine, as sweet as a grape

If you can sit in a barrel, maybe I'll wait

Until that day

I'd rather take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me

I take my whiskey neat

My coffee black and my bed at three

You're too sweet for me

You're too sweet for me