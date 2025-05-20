Chance the Rapper Ditched His Signature "3" Hat on The Voice for a Totally Different Look

Think you can spot Chance The Rapper from his hat alone? Think again. The Chicago native and former Coach of The Voice swung by the Season 27 Live Finale results show to perform and say hey, and fans couldn't help but notice that he wasn't wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the number "3" as was his signature for the first era of his career. He had the cap in every possible color combination, but lately, he's evolved his headwear game.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

For this occasion, Chance chose a brown bucket hat with frayed edges that complemented his distressed sweater. Just as much style, but a totally different look.

RELATED: Breaking Down the Lyrics of Chance the Rapper's New Song "Buried Alive"

Chance was a Coach on the competition for two seasons, and revealed to NBC Insider how impressive it is that such a large operation can still feel like a close-knit group. "Hundreds and hundreds of people work on it. A lot have been working on it since day one," he said. "And so it really is like a giant family people and they really have a deep investment and love for the show."

Chance also added that, in all honesty, he hadn't realized just how popular The Voice was before he joined. "I didn't watch The Voice before I was on it," he admitted. "Now, I watch it all the time. And so many people that I would have never thought watch The Voice; people I've been friends with forever!"

He's actually been on a bucket hat kick for quite some time, but we have faith we'll see the "3" hats again. A look that iconic can't be forgotten overnight.

RELATED: Why Chance the Rapper Collaborated with "Brother" Justin Bieber on Their Gospel Hit

How Chance the Rapper made an "enemy" of John Legend

John Legend, Dan + Shay and Chance The Rapper on The Voice Season 25 Episode 8. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

During his time in the red chair, of course Chance innocently got into it with the other Coaches, especially John Legend. The two singers duked it out over more than one Artist, and after Chance outmaneuvered Legend one too many times, the EGOT winner hilariously exclaimed, “It’s sadistic! Chance is a dastardly villain. He turned a knife in me! I was already in so much pain after losing [Artist Nadège] to him in the Blinds… and he does it to me again. I think I need to understand that Chance is my ‘enemy’ now — simple as that!”

Surely all has been forgiven and forgotten when they reunited on The Voice Season 27 on Tuesday night.