America's Got Talent Just Received 2 Emmy Nominations (DETAILS)

Cue the gold confetti! America's Got Talent just got the nod in TWO categories for the prestigious award.

America not only has talent, but it also has bragging rights thanks to two Emmy Award nominations, officials just announced.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2024, the Television Academy named America’s Got Talent as one of the nominees for the prestigious honor for the 76th annual awards event. The announcement came during a live ceremony at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, hosted by Emmy winners Tony Hale, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego.

“Television delivers stories that connect us, uplift us, challenge us, and always entertain us. Today, I am honored to celebrate the outstanding work of our extraordinarily talented and hardworking creative community,” Abrego stated in a press release by the Academy. “This morning’s Emmy nominations are a testament to their contributions and highlight the incredible programming that has risen to the top of an exceptional year in TV.”

Keep reading to learn why AGT was selected for not one but two Emmy Awards this year.

Which Emmy Awards categories included AGT?

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

AGT was nominated for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series, namely for their work in Season 18.

Those behind the achievement included lighting designer Noah Mitz; lighting directors Will Gossett, Hannah Kerman, Ryan Tanker, and Patrick Boozer; gaffer Matt Benson; video control Terrance Ho; and media server programmer Scott Chmielewski.

The talent show wasn’t NBC’s only series nominated for the award, as Saturday Night Live and The Voice also made the cut.

AGT received a second 2024 Emmy nomination in the category of Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series, this time for the show’s finale performances.

Those recognized included technical directors Allan Wells and Zach Greenberg; and camera workers Kary D’Alessandro, John Gardner, Helena Jackson, Mark Koonce, Ron Lehman, Dave Levisohn, Adam Margolis, David Plakos, Brian Reason, Dann Webb, and Easter Xua.

Saturday Night Live, with a whopping 17 Emmy nominations for 2024, also appeared on the same list.

Is this the first time AGT has been nominated?

It comes as little surprise that, no, this is not the first time America’s Got Talent has been nominated for an Emmy. In fact, the show has earned 10 nominations in past years, bringing the total to a dozen.

AGT was previously nominated for the same category for Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series every year between 2017 and 2023. The show also got the nod in 2014.

In 2011, AGT earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special. Ten years later, it was nominated for Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series.

A first-time win would be as epic as the show’s Golden Buzzer!

What’s happening on AGT now?

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

America’s Got Talent continues with a successful 19th Season with fan-favorite Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara. Of course, the show would be nothing if not for Host Terry Crews as talented Acts from around the globe return with bigger and better performances than ever before.

The current season promises the most Gold Buzzers awarded in AGT history since the Judges now have TWO each to give. Some of the more noteworthy acts in 2024 include Australian dance troupe Brent Street Dance, Argentinian folk dancers Legion Dance (and yes, they danced with their feet literally on fire), R&B singer and songwriter Liv Warfield, and Zimbabwe comic Learnmore Jonasi.

Drone light show crew Sky Element and singer Richard Goodall are also worth watching when they appear in the live rounds.

Meanwhile, Auditions are still ongoing as America’s Got Talent continues Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.