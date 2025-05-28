Heidi Klum's Commercial-Ready Chestnut Brown Hair Is Such a Chic Vibe (PICS)

This throwback 2000s photo of a brunette Heidi Klum proves she can pull off any hair color.

Heidi Klum is known as a blonde, but her natural hair color is actually brown — and so gorgeous.

Seriously, the America's Got Talent Judge alum's vintage photos from her early modeling days prove she can rock any hair color. Example: During a Y2K-era appearance on Die Harald Schmidt Show, a German late-night talk show, Klum rocked long, straight brown hair that was cascading down her shoulders. You may not recognizable her if you're used to seeing her blonde!

Brunette hair looks really good on Klum, but she won't be changing her locks back any time soon. Read why, below:

Heidi Klum appears on the Harald-Schmidt-Show. Photo: Frank Hempel/United Archives via Getty Images

Heidi Klum says she feels "more special" as a blonde

According to a 2012 interview with OMG!, Yahoo reports, Klum first went blonde after she landed a 1997 shoot with Givenchy.

"My hair is heavily colored," Klum said. "One of my first big jobs was a perfume campaign for Givenchy, and they actually wanted a blonde girl with blue eyes, so they colored my hair blonde and gave me blue contact lenses, which at the time was a very unusual thing to do. It took forever for me to get the [contact lenses] in and out because I don't wear contact lenses!"

Heidi Klum attends The Emmy Awards Celebration at The Music Center on September 15, 2024. Photo: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Soon, she realized blondes have more fun — at least in her case. "When you do this for jobs, then you start seeing yourself in the mirror, and you're like, 'Oh, that's cool,'" Klum continued, per Yahoo. "You're young, and you do all these different things. And then I kind of liked myself better as a blonde. I felt more special, just to look different. As a model, you think it's great when you look different from what you normally look like, so I kept it blonde."

Variety is also why Klum is a fan of AGT. (She's sitting out this season as a Judge.)

"Nothing gets redundant, and nothing gets the same," Klum told Access Hollywood in 2022 about why she loves the show. "Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the Judges and Host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."

