Sofia Vergara Has Effie Trinket-Pink Hair in SNL's Hunger Games Sketch

The AGT judge was having a little too much fun among the tributes as a Panem news reporter.

News correspondents often get thrown into the craziest situations, from hurricanes to floods to high speed chases. But when Sofìa Vergara hosted Saturday Night Live during Season 37 in 2012, she played a pink-haired reporter named Maria Gutierrez who was sent somewhere even crazier: The Hunger Games.

Just a couple of weeks after The Hunger Games movie first premiered in March 2012, Vergara donned a Panem-perfect pink wig that Effie Trinket would love to share news from the arena. As it turns out, being a loud, excited TV personality isn't welcome in the middle of a war zone. Luckily, Vergara's character never really noticed.

Sofia Vergara and the Season 37 SNL cast starred in "Hunger Games Reporter"

"It is a total blast," she said, when Hunger Games hosts Caesar Flickerman (Bill Hader, taking on Stanley Tucci's film role) and Claudius Templesmith (Fred Armisen) ask her to describe the scene. "They should call it the Fun-ger Games, because everyone is having so much fun," she says, misreading the situation.

When she pulls a tribute (Taran Killam) aside over to ask how he was feeling, he's consequently attacked and killed right in front of her.

"Well, you know what that means! Wait for it..." she says, grinning at the thunderous sound that means a tribute has been killed. "Boom! Hunger Games!"

Maria goes on to expose a "crazy kid" pretending to be moss (Andy Samberg) who does spon for Uncrustables when he receives a present from the sky before dying. But when she dares bother Katniss Everdeen (Abby Elliot), Katniss puts a stop to her foolishness.

However you think it sounds when the actress and America's Got Talent judge yells "Hunger Games," it's even funnier. We should be finding many more reasons for her to do it.

Sofia Vergara on Saturday Night Live Episode 1616 on Saturday, April 8, 2012. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBC

America's Got Talent Season 20 premieres May 27

Vergara will be back on NBC regularly beginning Tuesday, May 27 when America's Got Talent returns for its 20th season. She will judge alongside Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Mel B, with Terry Crews back as Host.

