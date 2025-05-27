How Lightwire’s Tearful Audition Got Simon’s Golden Buzzer: "I Don’t Know Why..."

The executive producer was mesmerized by the Act that earned his first Golden Buzzer of the season.

The first Golden Buzzer of America's Got Talent Season 20 went to an Act that truly put the spectacle in spectacular: Lightwire theater, a dance and technology company that combines color and movement to create "immersive content" day-glo scenes set to music.

Founded by two brothers and their best friend in Brazil, the company is truly a passion project. One of the creators even tearfully recalled having a dream in 2023 of performing on the AGT stage. Suffice it to say, the dream more than came true.

"The lights are gonna go down, don’t get scared," host Terry Crews warned the audience before their performance began. To a soundtrack of drums and animal sounds, the dancers became jungle cats, monkeys, and other colorful creatures, exploring a simulated rainforest environment that included a waterfall and a snake coiling itself around a tree branch. They even paid tribute to Rio's annual Carnival festival.

Who is Lightwire?

Lightwire is a performance company that utilizes light-up costumes, fiber optic cables and LED lights to create unique experiences, often for corporate events.

Co-founders Daniel and Felipe Almeida shared on Instagram, "Six years ago, we created LightWire with a big dream and the courage to do something different. We’ve always believed in the power of innovation, and with every challenge, we’ve reinvented ourselves to keep moving forward…And our partnership—built on trust, dedication, and a strong will to keep going—brought us here!" celebrating their journey to AGT.

How they got Simon’s Golden Buzzer

The audience fully gasped throughout the display, and Mel B. even gripped Howie Mandel's forearm in excitement. Backstage, rapper Micah Palace said, "I mean, that was fire."

But no one was as impressed as Judge Simon Cowell. When the dancers had left the stage and the lights were back on, Cowell remained standing, admitting, "I'm still clapping!"

"You never, ever, ever know, when you’re doing a new year, whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. And I'm not just saying this, this was one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen across all of the 'Got Talents,'" he told Lightwire.

"And you were so emotional," he added, referring to their teary introduction. Then, he teased the big moment to come: "I don’t know why you were nervous, because you were always gonna get one of…you know what’s coming…" he said, reaching forward to smash the Golden Buzzer!

"It was actually magic. One of my favorite ever Acts" he added backstage before the group began chanting "Brazil" in triumph.