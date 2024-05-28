How Superfan Learnmore Jonasi “Tickled” the Judges & Got Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer

Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

“Oh man, you changed my life,” comedian Learnmore Jonasi told his one-time childhood idol, Terry Crews, on the AGT Season 19 premiere.

Terry Crews was once Learnmore Jonasi’s childhood inspiration. Now the America’s Got Talent Host is one of the Zimbabwe comedian’s most enthusiastic fans.

In an epic and heart-warming full-circle moment on the Season 19 premiere of the talent competition, Crews bestowed the starstruck comic with the coveted Golden Buzzer after a hilarious stand up routine had the audience in stitches.

“Is this a dream? Is this happening?” an astonished Jonasi uttered before jokingly asking Crews to “punch” him just to make sure it was real.

Why was Learnmore Jonasi starstruck by Terry Crews?

Before the golden confetti reigned down, sending Jonasi straight to the live rounds, the comedian shared where his love for Crews began as a child. While growing up in Zimbabwe, Jonasi watched Crews in the movie White Chicks with his grandparents, often laughing at his character’s signature move.

“I used to mimic that all the time when I was a kid,”” he said, adding that he knew he wanted “to be like him when I grow up.”

Fast forward years later and Jonasi was getting a chance to meet his childhood idol in person.

After spotting Crews backstage, the former football star dropped what he was doing to say hello.

“I’m a big fan of yours,” a stunned Jonasi told him.

“Good to see you, boy,” Crews replied, while giving him a hug.

“All the way from Zimbabwe. I used to watch you as a kid and you made — I’m here because of you,” Jonasi said.

Crews was honored and promised to talk more with Jonasi later, but even their brief exchange left the comedian reeling.

“Wow. Ok, Alright. Nothing will top this, like I could go home now. I think I’m done,” he joked to producers.

What jokes earned Learnmore Jonasi a Golden Buzzer?

Luckily for AGT fans, Jonasi didn’t go home and instead had the judges and audience howling with his unique blend of stand up and physical comedy that paid homage to his African roots.

“You see I come from a small village in Zimbabwe,” he began. “Far away from everything, where the simplest of things, you know, ignites our excitement. Like they recently installed a traffic light in my village. Everybody was so excited about this traffic light, we were all taking photos with it.”

Jonasi then used the microphone stand as a makeshift traffic light and hilariously struck his best photo-worthy pose.

The comedian also pointed out Zimbabwe’s lacking cell phone reception and the unique way in which they all stay in touch with one another.

“Our people are so old school, we don’t even use social media.To view someone’s photos you have to visit their house first. Look around the house, you know looking at all the photos in the house, I like this one," he said while pretending to point to a photo on stage. "Oh, and I like this one, I would like to share this one,” he said before pretending to hold a photo up in the air.

During the two-minute routine, Jonasi also poked fun at America, offering his unexpected observations after arriving to the country.

“But now I’m in America, man, just into this country, man, everything is new to me,” he said. “Like when I first came to America I saw something I didn’t know existed. I saw poor white people.”

As the audience erupted into laughter, he continued, “What?! How is this possible? This white guy was like can I have a $1? I was like, ‘I came here to ask you for a $1!’”

What did Terry Crews say about Learnmore Jonasi?

The hysterical routine had the audience and all four Judges on their feet.

“We are so glad you’re here,” fellow comedian Howie Mandel praised him. “Let me just say something, stand up comedy is hard enough as it is, but to come from another country where English isn’t even your first language, not only communicate with everybody but tickle everybody, make everybody laugh, make this a better place, you are truly amazing.”

Simon Cowell declared Jonasi “one of the funniest people we’ve ever had over the years.”

“I was laughing so much,” he said. “You were having the best time as well.”

But it was Crews — who intervened just as the judges were set to vote—that had the highest form of praise for the comedian as he made his way to the judge’s table.

“Learnmore, when you were backstage you were telling me that you were taking 14-hour bus trips to go perform for 5 minutes, and then having to take 14-hour bus trips back home. Brother, you will never have to go back home again because you are here with us forever,” he said before slamming the Golden Buzzer.

A shocked Jonasi dropped to his knees as the confetti fell down around him. Crews made his way to the stage and happily embraced Jonasi.

“I love you, brother,” he told him.

Backstage, Jonasi reflected on the surreal moment his dreams came true.

“Oh man, you changed my life,” he told Crews.

“I got to come to Zimbabwe and hang out with you,” Crews replied.

To find out how far Jonasi will go in the competition, watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC or available streaming on Peacock the next day.