The TT Boys’ Shocking Audition Made Simon Curse and Sofia Do the Sign of the Cross

The duo took to the America's Got Talent stage during the second round of Season 20 Auditions.

It's hard to describe the amazing feats of agility and balance performed by The TT Boys, one of the standout Acts from the second night of Auditions for America's Got Talent Season 20.

Tamrat Ayalew and Tomas Alemu, who have been working together since they were 3 years old — and now tour with groups like Cirque du Soleil — do the Icarian Games, a classic acrobatic circus Act that involves one person lying on their back with their legs in the air, manipulating the other person with their feet.

Or, to put it more bluntly, one guy is throwing around the other guy! With his feet! With flips! And spins! And pretending to almost fall! It's crazy! At one point, Sofía Vergara was compelled to do the universal sign of the cross, praying for their safety.

TT Boys appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 2 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After pulling off a number of incredible moves, the TT Boys moved from the AGT stage to a smaller platform directly in front of the Judges. After they were finished, everyone was in agreement that they'd earned a spot in the next stage of the competition, with Judge Simon Cowell calling them "f--king awesome." Couldn't agree more.

The TT Boys can count on Host Terry Crews

AGT Acts may not have mentors the way Artists on The Voice do, but Host Terry Crews has made it clear he's there to support anyone who needs it.

"First of all, [the Acts] have nothing but nerves, and it's my job to set the stage and calm them down and let them know, 'This is what you've been preparing for your whole life — this is the moment,'" Crews told TODAY's Craig Melvin, in a May 2025 interview. "But also, it's when things go wrong. When things don't happen the way they want it to, I'm their counselor, you know? I'm the guy that's like, 'Hey, welcome to the biz,' because it's happened to all of us. All of us at one time or another have been rejected."

"It only gets bigger. It only gets better," Crews added about AGT. "I'm always amazed. You think you've seen it all, and then every year it eclipses that one."

Watch AGT 20 Tuesday nights on NBC at 8/7c, and stream next-day on Peacock.