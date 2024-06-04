Liv Warfield’s First Note Made Simon’s Jaw Fall to the Floor: "A Punch in the Face"

Singer Liv Warfield blew all the Judges on AGT Season 19 away with her Golden Buzzer-winning audition.

Season 19 of America's Got Talent is in full swing, and the talent is talenting! Countless incredible performers grace the AGT stage every season, each bringing their A-game. However, it's not every day that you witness a performance capable of leaving the notoriously tough judge, Simon Cowell, genuinely stunned. Liv Warfield's audition was one of those rare moments.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The singer's captivating performance left Cowell and the rest of the Judges, with his mouth agape, a testament to her exceptional talent. The artist took the stage with her massive band and solidified herself as one of the best in AGT history.

Who is Liv Warfield?

Liv Warfield, an R&B singer-songwriter hailing from Chicago, Illinois, has a musical journey that's as unique as her talent. She began her career in 2006, self-releasing her debut album Embrace Me, a powerful collection of ballads. Her big break came in 2009 when she was handpicked to join Prince's band, New Power Generation, embarking on a five-year tour with the music icon. Liv has also shared the stage with Nancy Wilson and made a memorable appearance on The Late Night Show with Jimmy Fallon.

What song did Liv Warfield sing?

Liv brought the house down with her song "Stare." From the very first note, jaws were dropping faster than the beat. Her soulful vocals, backed by an incredibly talented band, made the performance electrifying. Not only was her singing on point, but she also brought the dance moves. She and the band were so energetic they got the crowd on its feet dancing along with them. When it was all said and done, it was impossible to ignore what a powerhouse performance just hit the AGT stage.

What did the Judges Say about Liv Warfield?

The judges were left speechless by Liv's Audution. They immediately joined the crowd in giving her a standing ovation, which everyone could tell meant the world to the hardworking singer. Simon Cowell, known for his tough critiques, was so blown away that he exclaimed, "That wasn't long enough!"

He compared her energy to a punch in the face in the best possible way. His actions spoke louder than words as he hit the Golden Buzzer, showering Liv with gold confetti and securing her spot in the next round. Backstage, Cowell told her "You just made our show great, thank you."

Liv's performance was a knockout, leaving everyone eagerly awaiting her next move.

Be sure to tune into Season 19 of America's Got Talent, which airs Tuesday at 8/7c on NBC. You can watch past episodes on Peacock.