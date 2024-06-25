Dee Dee Simon Sings "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" | Auditions | AGT 2024 | NBC

Inspired by a dance troupe's unpredictable moves, Howie Mandel added his own surprise for a Golden Buzzer.

This Twist From Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer Dance Act Was So Unpredictable

One surefire way to tell that a dance company is really clicking is that, even though there are many individual elements, it all fuses into a seamless, wow-inspiring whole. That was the case for this Dance group who took the AGT stage with a twist.

On America’s Got Talent, Brent Street Dance, a troupe from Australia came with just one member being introduced to the Judges, making it seem like he was going to be a solo performer. However, when he kicked things off, it became clear that Brent Street Dance ran deep.

“You’re amazing,” exclaimed an astonished Howie Mandel, who truly meant that. He gave the group a coveted Golden Buzzer and added a surprising twist of his own when he did. Maybe that’s because he was inspired by the dancers’ ever-unpredictable moves.

When Mandel’s turn to comment on the troupe came up, he’d gone missing from his seat. “Where’s Howie?” asked fellow Judges. Mandel then popped up from beneath the panel’s table, raised his hand high and then pushed the buzzer.

All about Brent Street Dance

Brent Street Dance is a renowned Australian company based in Sydney. Brent Street Academy has become one of the leading performing arts training centers in the country.

Dance Life, on Amazon Prime Video, follows Brent Street Academy students as they strive to become professional dancers.

On Brent Street’s homepage, it reads: “Our school has an energy. One that moves people a little differently.”

Next-level energy was in full view during Brent Street’s AGT mesmerizing audition.

The performance, which incorporated a huge bolt of fabric for theatrical effect, began as a solo piece. Eventually there were some two dozen dancers, all in white, moving in tight, fast-paced synchronicity.

What song did Brent Street Dance perform to?

Brent Street on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

“Hope,” a song by American rapper NF, providing a driving backdrop and story. The song delves into themes of personal difficulties, resilience, and the quest for a better future.

“Was a lost soul at a crossroad who had no hope,” the song goes, “but I changed that… Years of my life wishin’ I was someone different, lookin’ for some validation.”

That personal journey comes through in the dance that suggests the push and pull of difficulties. The performance leads to a final dramatic move, a liberating leap.

AGT Judges' react to Brent Street Dance

Terry Crews, Brent Street and Howie Mandel on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 4. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Heidi Klum said, “This was a very, very, very, very exciting dance. Beautiful. It was also something we haven't seen before. Really entertaining.”

“My favorite part of being a Judge of AGT is to be able to watch the answers to watch what humans can do with their bodies," Sofia Vergara added. "It was for sure the coolest thing I've seen today.”

Simon Cowell couldn't help but marvel at the how in sync the group was, even after their little performance twist.

“Even though there were a lot of you it was almost like it was just one," he explained. "I could see just after how much it means to each one of you individually.That's the kind of audition we love on the show.”

Howie Mandell (popping up from his hiding place) concluded: “I thought everything you did was amazing. It was a surprise.”

Then he pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending Brent Street Dance to live shows and releasing a shower of confetti and tears of joy.

Watch America's Got Talent, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and streaming the following day on Peacock.