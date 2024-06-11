Yes, That's Simon Cowell’s Rolls-Royce on AGT! About His Beloved Car Collection

For the third round of auditions on the June 11 episode of America's Got Talent, stunt bike rider Andrei Burton wowed all four Judges with his amazing ability to hop from object to object on the back wheel of his bike. And he started his obstacle course on top of Simon Cowell's trailer, nearly damaging Cowell's car.

Via a live video chat, Cowell could see from inside the theater that Burton was perched on top of his trailer, which was parked next to his car, a black Rolls-Royce. Berthen jokes that Rolls-Royces have "quite a soft roof to land on," but Cowell immediately responded, "No, they don't." Thankfully, it was a fake out, and his car was not involved in the trick, which went well and earned Burton four "Yes" votes.

And yes, that really is the car Cowell drives to work in the morning. Not only that, but Cowell is an avid car collector, preferring luxury European vehicles. Check out more from his garage, below:

What kind of car did Simon Cowell have on AGT?

The car in question is a black Rolls-Royce Phantom. Phantoms are made-to-order, and each owner specifies details like the interior, meaning no two are alike. So before you think of damaging Cowell's car, remember, it's literally irreplaceable.

Simon Cowell gets out of a Rolls Royce as he arrives at the Welsh auditions for the ITV programme Britain's Got Talent at the Millenniumm Centre, Cardiff. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

All About Simon Cowell's car collection

Cowell has a number of electric vehicles as well. On March 3, 2024, he posted a picture of himself with his EV fleet, revealing they even have nicknames. "Please meet (from left to right) Buzz, Mouse, and Flea and my bike called Spitz. All are electric, including my bike. And all are brilliant to drive/ride!"

Buzz is a Volkswagon, Mouse is a "James Bond-inspired" Mini built by David Brown Automotive, and Flea is from the European brand Abarth.

In addition to the Phantom and the EVs, Cowell has a Bugatti Veyron, a Lamborghini Gallardo Speedster, and a Jaguar Eagle Speedster, per the Daily Mail. He also owns a Ferrari F430 Spider, according to Forbes, which reported that in 2023, he auctioned off two vintage vehicles from his collection: a 1970 Triumph Spitfire MK III Convertible and a 1965 MG MGB Custom Convertible.

When he was younger, he drove a 1971 Triumph TR6, which he was briefly reunited with after a magician Act made it appear during an episode of Britain's Got Talent.