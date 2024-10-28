Richard Goodall’s A Cappella “Don’t Stop Believin'” Cover Is Earth-Shattering

AGT Winner is Gifted a New Car | In Partnership with Kia

A viral TikTok features the AGT winner surprising students with a performance of the classic Journey jam.

Richard Goodall scored a slam dunk on the basketball court — without ever touching the net.

In a TikTok video (watch here) posted on October 11, the America's Got Talent winner sang his staple cover of "Don't Stop Believin'" with the help of some students. The clip featured Goodall standing center court in a school gymnasium, belting the Journey rock jam a cappella style.

Even though his performance didn't have any musical instruments, the middle school janitor had the backing of a bleacher full of students, as they sang along to the classic track. With Goodall's encouragement, they even adorably attempted to hit the difficult high notes of the anthem.

Richard Goodall's a cappella "Don't Stop Believin'" is perfect

"Richard Goodall made a surprise appearance to talk with our students! Then performed a cappella with our kids! It was the sweetest moment!" a teacher captioned the TikTok, which now has more than 2 million views.

"Don't Stop Believin'" has become Goodall's signature song, since it was the classic that he wowed the AGT Judges and audience with during his first appearance on AGT Season 19. His epic cover earned him a Golden Buzzer from Judge Heidi Klum. The "singing janitor" eventually went on to win the season, taking home the $1 million prize.

"What a way to end on this rollercoaster," Goodall told NBC Insider after the September 24 AGT Live Finale. "Just absolutely amazing."

"The song speaks for itself," Goodall told Judge Simon Cowell during his first AGT appearance, when asked why he chose "Don't Stop Believin'" for his Audition.

The track, along with Goodall's amazing singing ability, speaks for itself. Watch his brilliant cover of the Journey classic in the adorable video above.

“At my age, it was a culmination," Goodall told NBC Insider about how he ended up on AGT. "Between the kids [at my school] and then [my wife] Ang. You don't choose TV, TV chooses you. And when they come-a-calling Ang said, ‘You’ve got to go.’”

Thank goodness he followed the call!