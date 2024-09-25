Congrats! AGT's Richard Goodall Got Married in Malibu a Day After the Final (DETAILS)

The AGT winner took home $1 million and the love of his life.

Middle school janitor Richard Goodall won the hearts of millions of Americans with his beautiful singing on America's Got Talent, but behind the scenes, he was having his own love story. Just days before he took home the $1 million grand prize following the AGT season Final, Goodall announced that he had gotten married, with friends from the show in attendance.

Richard Goodall married his love in Malibu

On September 18, Goodall updated his Facebook page with a photo of his and his new bride's hands wearing their wedding bands. "As of 3pm pacific time Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!" he wrote. (His wife's name is Angie Vanoven.) The post quickly racked up tens of thousands of likes, showing just how many people are rooting for Goodall's success.

In another post, Goodall uploaded pictures from the celebration by the beach and shared, "An amazing night day and night last night married to my love with my agt family attending and we got the pleasure of eating in Malibu on the beach at moonshadows! So blessed and eternally grateful. Angie and Richard."

He didn't specify which AGT family members were there, but hopefully they'll upload their own pics soon.

Richard Goodall with member of Journey Deen Castronovo appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Richard Goodall earned major praise for his Final performance

Goodall sang an emotional rendition of Journey's "Faithfully" for his Finals performance on September 17, earning massive cheers from the audience and plaudits from the Judges.

"Richard, I have been faithfully the biggest fan since the very, very first day we met, all the way through this competition," Judge Heidi Klum said, per Entertainment Weekly. "You are such an amazing man. You're so humble and so kind. You're also a little bit quiet, but not when you are behind that microphone. Then you're a big rock star!" She added later, I want you to win this so bad, Richard!"

"I could feel energy behind me," Judge Simon Cowell added. "Honestly. From the minute you came on this show, you've never crumbled. You haven't. You've risen. And you know what? We all need a hero right now, and you are our hero."

Howie Mandel went a step further, saying, "You know, not only is he a hero, not only is it great, I will make a prediction right now. I think you just sang yourself one million dollars."