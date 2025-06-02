Odelya Halevi Just Had a Gorgeous Wedding: “Fairy Tale” (DETAILS)

Wedding season is upon us, and one Law & Order star just tied the knot.

On May 30, Odelya Halevi, who plays A.D.A Samantha Maroun, married her longtime boyfriend Aaron Mazor in a gorgeous ceremony on a farm in Tel Aviv, Israel.

The couple had been engaged since August 2023, and during an interview with People, Halevi spoke about the importance of getting married in Israel to honor their shared Jewish faith.

"For me, Israel isn't just a place; it's home," she explained. "It holds some of my most cherished memories. The people, the energy, the land — it's where my heart always returns. Aaron, who's also Jewish, has come to love it deeply as well. I come from a Middle Eastern background, and honoring my heritage and culture was incredibly important," Halevi added.

The photos from the wedding are jaw-dropping. See them here.

"We chose to marry in the afternoon, surrounded by nature — trees, water and the quiet serenity of the landscape. It felt like a fairy tale," Halevi said. "The earth tones we picked were meant to reflect that setting — natural, warm and grounded."

Halevi has big plans with her husband in the future, admitting she "can't wait" to have children with him.

"Our love will continue to grow through daily choice, shared purpose, and lasting romance," Halevi said. "And we truly can't wait to start a family."

Next up for the happy couple? A honeymoon in Africa, which will include a gorilla trek in Rwanda and a relaxing stint in beautiful Zanzibar.

Odelya Halevi reflects on her time on Law & Order

Odelya Halevi (R) attends the Boston Strangler Premiere at MOMA on March 14, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The entire Law & Order franchise has always been very character-focused, with each actor bringing something slightly different to the table. Halevi's role on Law & Order is no different, and in a 2024 interview with The Nerds of Color, she explained why she's so happy to be part of such an iconic franchise.

"I'm just so proud to be a part of a show that each character really represents a different opinion that's out there, right? Which is why the show is so relevant, and so contemporary, and creates important conversations, and important arguments," Halevi said. "I think that I would love to continue to represent an opinion that's out there, and just still be a part of this extraordinary show and still represent an opinion of someone in America."