Why Ice T & Coco Got Married "Pretty Fast"—And Told No One About It

Ice T and Coco Austin have been married for over 23 years — and the beginning of their relationship was about as love-at-first-sight as it gets.

The longtime Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star tied the knot with Austin just a few months after meeting her. The two became inseparable immediately and knew their connection was for real.

"We got married pretty fast," Austin revealed in her blog at the time, per People. "He became my best friend, and this instantly was someone I didn't want to live without. We just knew we wanted to be together, we were like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly. LOL."

Their relationship was moving so fast that they decided to get married in secret, a decision that ultimately led to a core romantic memory for the couple.

Ice-T, Heidi Klum, and Coco Austin attend Heidi Klum's 23rd Annual Halloween Party at The Venue on Music Row on October 31, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Heidi Klum Halloween

"We didn't tell no body [sic], no family, no friends, we just kept it between us, we didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings so we just kept it to ourselves," she continued. "I will never forget looking at him face to face just me and him no one else in the room but a priest and a pianist. He got choked up while he spoke which made me get choked up."

According to Austin, it was "the most romantic, beautiful moment ever."

Of course, their family and friends weren't left out for too long; a traditional reception was planned shortly after this. In fact, they had multiple weddings.

How Ice T and Coco Austin first met

L-R) Coco Austin, Chanel Nicole Marrow, and Ice T attend the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show at Iron 23 on September 6, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

While chatting with Mario Lopez in 2017, Ice T explained that he met Austin during a 2001 music video shoot. A mutual friend introduced them, which is one of Ice T's pet peeves. Typically.

"I don't like to be introduced to people, especially girls," he said. "Now you feel accommodating to be nice, and they might not even be your flavor."

But he and Austin had chemistry from the jump. "In the words of Iceberg Slim, I struggled to remain calm," he continued. "So I kept it cool. I said, 'Would you ever consider dating a gangster rapper?'"

The rest is history.