Janitor Richard Goodall Sings His Heart Out to "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You"

Elementary school janitor-turned Golden Buzzer vocalist Richard Goodall continued to impress America's Got Talent viewers Tuesday night with a passionate cover of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You" during the Season 19 Quarterfinals. And during the week's Live Results show, Goodall earned America's Vote to move on to the Live Semifinal with Ashes & Arrows and Roni Sagi & Rhythm.

Speaking with The Indianapolis Star, Goodall explained that his intention is to bring hope and positivity into the word with his singing.

"There's just so much negative energy," he said. "And then when somebody like me, just a regular person who's scraping boogers and gum... What you've seen on America's Got Talent, I wasn't doing anything different than what I've always done. For 23 years, I've sang for the kids. In 2022, the teachers were like, 'This time, just sing whenever you want.' I was like, 'How about Don't Stop Believin' [by Journey]?' A teaching assistant films it on a Thursday afternoon. The next morning, I'm scrubbing the floor in the first grade [classroom] and they come in there and go, 'You've got 100,000 views.' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' [They said]: 'We put you on TikTok.' By the end of the weekend, it was in the million and when it hit 3 million, Journey and Steve Perry kicked in and then two years later, I'm on AGT."

He continued: "It's like a rollercoaster. I don't have any expectations out of the show or what comes after that. Whatever happens, it happens. And if it's meant to be, I'm all cool with it, but I'm not a fancy person. I'm never gonna be a fancy person."

If he does end up winning the million-dollar prize money, Goodall plans to retire down in Florida with his fiancée and two chihuahuas.

Richard Goodall's cover of Michael Bolton's "How Am I Supposed To Live Without You"

Goodall was clearly emotional throughout the ballad, particularly with his girlfriend in the audience.

"I had such a tough time keeping it together, probably even more so than last time," he told NBC Insider. "Her being there meant the world to me. Last time I was all by myself. Her just being out there it just comforted me a little bit more.

He also confessed that his rendition of Bolton's class went through at least three different versions before the "softer, more intimate" one we saw on stage. The hard work definitely paid off, with the Judges issuing nothing but praise.

"I don't know what it is with you, Richard, but I just have a really soft spot for you in my heart," said Heidi Klum, who awarded Goodall the Golden Buzzer during Auditions. "I think you're incredible. I felt your nerves a little bit today, but I also feel the passion that you have when you sing, with every syllable that you sing. I'm also so happy that your fiancée is doing well and I'm so happy to see you on the stage again. Well done and good luck today for the voting!"

"Richard do you now start believing in yourself?" asked Simon Cowell. "Because I really hope so. I think you're one of the most memorable contestants we've had for a long, long time. I gotta be honest with you, Richard, I wouldn't have chosen that song. I think it was too old-fashioned for you because that was what made your first Audition special. However, the good news is you nailed it and there's still somewhere to go. And if you make it through, you really do have a shot at winning this whole competition."

Sofia Vergara came next, saying: "I think I was crying. That was so beautiful. If this was for your fiancée, she must be feeling so special and so happy. It doesn't feel like a karaoke song. This feels like something that you made your own. Congratulations tonight."

Howie Mandel's feedback was short and sweet: "You're adorable."

