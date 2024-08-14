The Winners of America's Vote in AGT Quarterfinals Round 1 — and Who Was Eliminated

After America's Got Talent's first Live Quarterfinal Round of Season 19, we officially have your voting results.

When 11 Acts performed during August 13's episode, America was tasked with voting for their favorites of the night, taking the power out of the hands of Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. And in dramatic fashion, Host Terry Crews revealed the Top 3 of the week who will be moving forward to the Semifinal, while seven Acts were ultimately eliminated.

Below — if you don't mind a few spoilers — discover the week's AGT results regarding who is advancing to the next stage of the competition.

Who won America's Vote during Round 1 of AGT 19 Quarterfinals?

At the end of AGT's August 14 Live Results episode, it was revealed that Ashes & Arrows, Richard Goodall, and Roni Sagi & Rhythm each won America's Vote following the first round of Quarterfinals. This means that these three Acts all advance to the Semifinal round (airing Tuesday, September 10) to compete in the Top 12 for a chance at competing in the Final for the $1 million grand prize.

During Tuesday's Live Show, Sofia Vergara pushed her Golden Buzzer for Hakuna Matata Acrobats, automatically advancing them to the Final.

Terry Crews appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 3 "Auditions 3". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who was eliminated and sent home on AGT?

The following Acts did not earn enough America's Votes to advance to the Semifinal and were sent home:

Arshiya Attraction Juniors Flewnt and Inkabee Hypers Kids Africa Liv Warfield Los Osos High School Phillip Lewis

When is the next episode of AGT?

The second Live Quarterfinal round airs next Tuesday, August 20 at 8/7c. The Live Results show will air the next day Wednesday, August 21 at 8/7c.