Richard Goodall's Epic Cover with Members of Journey Was AGT Gold Standard

Legendary Journey guitarist Neal Schon called Goodall "a phenomenon" following their "amazing" take on "Don't Stop Believin.'"

Indiana janitor-turned-superstar Richard Goodall didn’t stop believin’, and that’s exactly what carried him from his America’s Got Talent Audition to being crowned the Season 19 winner in epic fashion.

Goodall first won Judges over with his “spectacular” tryout by singing the 1981 Journey anthem, “Don’t Stop Believin,” which helped the humble 55-year-old win one of two Golden Buzzers belonging to Judge Heidi Klum. Fast forward to the Season 19 Finale, when Goodall belted a tear-worthy rendition of Journey’s 1983 ballad “Faithfully,” a song Goodall told NBC Insider he would sing to his new bride.

"Thankfully it's a song that I had been singing to Ang for a very, very long time," Goodall said. "I started with Journey, I wanted to end the competition with Journey. And then little did I know I was going to be a big footnote at the end of the book... Phenomenal."

Just before his winning cover, Goodall had a few words of encouragement (and surprise) from Journey guitarist Neal Schon.

“Richard, it’s Neal from Journey,” said the rock and roll legend. “I loved your Audition, man, and I have a surprise for you: I’m coming to perform with you on the Finale. I will see you really soon.”

See why Goodall’s live Act with Neal Schon & Members of Journey is trending online as one of AGT’s most unforgettable music events.

Richard Goodall’s epic Finale with Neal Schon & Members of Journey

Richard Goodall and members of Journey Neal Schon, Deen Castronovo, and Todd Jensen appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Goodall’s performance with Neal Schon & Members of Journey made all the hairs stand up with their epic delivery of “Don’t Stop Believin’,” an encore to the middle school janitor’s first time on the AGT stage.

Schon’s rip-roaring riffs were the perfect accompaniment to Goodall’s emotional vocals. Not to mention, the artists looked cool as anything with their black leather attire and Goodall’s signature black hat.

Schon’s familiar guitar solo had fans going wild, and it was made all the more perfect when the rock icon fist-bumped the AGT winner in the middle of it. Some eye-catching pyrotechnics in the background made the concert even more unforgettable for Klum and her fellow AGT Judges, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, and none of them could stay in their seats.

Journey's Neal Schon is a fan of Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall with member of Journey Deen Castronovo appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

After the song wrapped, Schon admitted to AGT Host Terry Crews that while he and the others had been on tour for the past six months, they’d been watching Goodall’s work on AGT, citing the contestant as “a phenomenon.”

“He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him,” Schon gushed.

Looking back at his early season Audition, Goodall said he had “no clue” that he’d one day share the stage with his music heroes.

“Somebody, just pinch me,” he said. “Just pinch me.”

Heidi Klum Congratulated Richard Goodall

Richard Goodall and Heidi Klum during Season 19 Episode 20 of America's Got Talent. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Crews couldn’t go without mentioning Goodall’s recent marriage to the love of his life, Angie Vanoven, with whom Goodall tied the knot on Sept. 18, 2024, at a Malibu celebration near the beach.

Klum gave Goodall a hearty congratulations following his performance with Neal Schon & Members of Journey.

“We always see the big hearts in your eyes; I’m so, so happy for you,” Klum said of Goodall’s recent nuptials before turning her attention back to the live event. “And I’m also so happy that you got to perform live with these guys. I mean… how amazing, how cool are you guys to come and do this together here today.”

Goodall and Schon wrapped their arms around one another at what Klum called “a special moment.”

Here’s wishing Richard Goodall continued success as a newlywed and AGT's newest winner.

