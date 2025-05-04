10-Year-Old Roberta Battaglia Singing Lady Gaga's “Shallow” on AGT Will Give You Chills

"It was amazing, it was breathtaking, you're 10 years old!" Sofía Vergara gushed. "That's impossible!"

There were several powerhouse performances through Season 15 of America's Got Talent, but few could forget the moment 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia captivated the crowd and Judges with her rendition of Lady Gaga's "Shallow."

The track, originally made famous by Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the 2018 smash film A Star Is Born, was taken to new heights with Battaglia's 2020 AGT Audition. From the moment Battaglia took the stage, she connected to Judge Sofia Vergara as an avid fan. "Oh my gosh, let me just say I love you, and I watch Modern Family. I just adore you," Battaglia told the AGT Judge ahead of her set.

The 10-year-old AGT star was initially nervous upon taking the stage, but after the crowd showed her some love, Battaglia began singing and instantly blew the Judges away with her dynamite performance.

Why Sofía Vergara slammed her Golden Buzzer for Roberta Battaglia

Roberta Battaglia's performance receives a gold buzzer; America's Got Talent, Season 15 Episode 2. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

From the moment Battaglia started singing, Judge Simon Cowell instantly noted her mature sound, boasting the angelic grace of a vocalist years beyond her age. Her powerful voice and emotional delivery struck the Judges and the audience with awe. From her mind-boggling belt to her silky smooth lower register, Battaglia delivered a grand slam AGT debut. Battaglia's performance earned her a standing ovation from the crowd and all four Judges.

"That was you singing, was it?" Cowell asked incredulously. "It wasn't someone behind you?"

"Like Lady Gaga?" Judge Heidi Klum added.

After confirming that she was, in fact, the origin of those explosive vocals, Cowell couldn't get over how likable and humble Battaglia was despite her astronomic talent. "You must have great friends," Cowell said.

Battaglia agreed but also confessed that she was bullied at school. The admission saddened the Judges. Who could bully such a sweetheart? Cowell assured Battaglia that bullies are often jealous of talent, adding, "So, in a weird way, it's a compliment, and it shows your strength that you've come all the way from Canada to be here. And we are honored to have you as our guest."

"It was always my dream to be on AGT," Battaglia said with tears of joy. "And now that's come true."

Vergara was emotional as it became her turn to provide feedback. "It was amazing, it was breathtaking. You're 10 years old, that's impossible! To sing like that at 10 years old," Vergara commended. "And you know what? Let's see who is going to bully you after this."

Vergara then slammed her Golden Buzzer, rendering the already tearful Battaglia downright ecstatic. The tears didn't stop flowing as the AGT crowd celebrated a larger-than-life performance.

Sofia Vergara on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 13. -- (Photo by: Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

What is Roberta Battaglia from AGT doing now? Battaglia's AGT journey didn't end with her incredible performance of "Shallow." The 10-year-old vocalist made it all the way to the AGT Finals, where she finished fourth. Following her AGT run, Battaglia has continued to pursue her passion for music and performance, appearing as a vocalist at several exciting special events. In November 2022, she released a debut original single, "Truce." That same year, Battaglia made her acting debut in the crime drama series Three Pines, appearing in two episodes as Crie. Beyond her performance endeavors, Battaglia is passionate about philanthropy. According to her website, she launched a charitable initiative designing bracelets, Beaded by Robby, and donates all her sales to Toronto's SickKids Hospital. "It's about kids helping kids," Battaglia says on her website. "I just want to see people smile. I love making everyone happy." From her explosive cover of "Shallow" to her charitable efforts, it's safe to say Battaglia is still spreading the joy with her many talents.

