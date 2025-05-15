Simon Cowell Looks Amazing With Long Farrah Fawcett-Style Hair

Simon Cowell in 1986 was a vibe.

How to Watch Watch the Season 20 premiere of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a throwback photo shared in 2022 by The Irish Sun, fans got a glimpse of what the America's Got Talent Judge looked like nearly 40 years ago.

Captured in a photo alongside his then-girlfriend, British singer Sinitta, Cowell is the epitome of 1980s style, from his acid-washed jeans to his tight tank top — complete with suspenders — and of course, his flowing, Farrah Fawcett-style hair.

See a photo of Simon Cowell in all his 1980s glory here. Cowell's hair in this photo is beach-ready and freshly blow-dried — he looks amazing.

This photo was taken inside London's entertainment hotspot The Hippodrome in 1986. What else is there to say besides Cowell looks like he was having the time of his life?

We'd love to hear some stories from this night — and also get the lowdown on his haircare routine at the time. What products did he use? Tell us your secrets, Simon!

Simon Cowell is excited to meet the AGT Season 20 Contestants

Simon Cowell gets out of a Rolls Royce as he arrives at the Welsh auditions for the ITV programme Britain's Got Talent at the Millenniumm Centre, Cardiff. Photo: Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

The wait is almost over. AGT returns with its Season 20 premiere on Tuesday, May 27 at 8/7c. The Live Shows kick off just a few weeks later on Tuesday, August 19 at 8/7c. That's when fans get the chance to vote for their favorite Contestants. Result episodes will start airing Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC starting August 20.

RELATED: The Valid Reason Simon Cowell Stopped Using His Cell Phone: "I Think They're..."

Simon Cowell has been a Judge on America's Got Talent since Season 11. He's also an executive producer. Naturally, Cowell's witnessed some pretty unbelievable Acts while judging the show. And he's even more excited for what's to come in Season 20.

RELATED: Why Simon Cowell Thought His Lookalike Son Eric “Hated Him” for 9 Months

"It's absolutely brilliant to announce our 20th season of AGT. Over the years, we've seen amazing Acts and met truly incredible people," Cowell said in a statement. "It's true that two or three minutes can change your life, and I want to thank every Contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year, and to NBC for believing in this show. And of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. Now, as always, I am really excited to meet the Contestants this year."

Episodes of AGT stream on Peacock the day after they air on NBC.