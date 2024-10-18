Simon Cowell Shares Message Remembering Liam Payne: "I Am Truly Devastated"

Simon Cowell has shared special memories to honor the late Liam Payne. Payne, who tragically died in Argentina on October 16 at the age of 31, shot to fame as a member of One Direction, a boy band put together by Cowell and his fellow Judges on the British X-Factor.

Now a Judge on America's Got Talent, Cowell signed him and his fellow 1D bandmates, including former The Voice Coach Niall Horan, to his label, SyCo Records.

Payne first auditioned for the singing competition at the age of 14, but on Cowell's advice, returned two years later for a better chance at success, something Cowell reflected on in his statement, which you can read below.

Simon Cowell's statement about Liam Payne

Simon Cowell on the red carpet for America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 15; Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 16, 2023. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Cowell posted the following note to Instagram.

You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens. Liam, I am truly devastated. Heartbroken. And I feel empty. And I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you.

This is so difficult to put into words right now. I went outside today, and I thought about so many times we had together. I wanted to let you know what I would always say to the thousands of people who would always ask me. What is Liam like? And I would tell them you were kind, funny, sweet, thoughtful, talented, humble, focused. And how much you loved music. And how much love you genuinely had for the fans.

I had to tell you when you were 14 that this wasn’t your time. And we both made a promise that we would meet again. A lot of people would have given up. You didn’t. You came back and within months the whole world knew Liam. And. You never forgot the fans. I watched you spending so much time with people who had wanted to meet you. You really cared.

Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction perform at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on November 26, 2013. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

You came to see me last year. Not for a meeting. Just to sit and talk. And we reminisced about all of the fun times we had together. And how proud you were to be a Dad. After you left, I was reminded that you were still the sweet, kind boy I met all of those years ago. I have met your son, Bear. He has your smile and that twinkle in his eyes you have. And he will be so proud of everything you achieved. And how you achieved it.

I always thought of the 5 of you in the band as brothers. And reading their messages today I believe you were. And now Liam, I can see the effect you had on so many people. Because you left us too soon. Rest in peace my friend. And I am sending my love, thoughts and prayers to your family.