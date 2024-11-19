How to Audition Today for AGT Season 20 In-Person and Online (DETAILS)

Come one, come all! AGT Season 20 auditions are here, and you could become the next $1 million winner.

Calling all rising stars! Season 20 of America's Got Talent is on the horizon, and you can audition to be a part of the season's spectacular lineup of Acts.

Whether you're a powerhouse singer, a side-splitting comedian, or have a secret talent that the world needs to see, AGT is the perfect stage to shine. The NBC talent competition has showcased countless groundbreaking Acts throughout the years, and Season 20 is set to be another jaw-dropping display. You never know which mind-boggling Act will blow the Judges away next, so anyone with a special talent is invited to audition.

"We want the best of the best, no matter what the talent is and no matter who they are," NBC's manager of unscripted formats Theresa Graham told NBC Insider in 2022. "So we encourage everybody with any talent to audition, and if it's something that we love, something that we think America will love, we will put them in front of the Judges. We just want to really represent America and the great and diverse talent that we have out there."

Find everything to know about how to audition for AGT Season 20, below.

Everything to know about AGT Season 20 Auditions in Pasadena

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Sofia Vergara appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 20 "Finale Results". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

In-person auditions for AGT Season 20 will take place in Pasadena, California, on January 12, 2025. Sign up for Season 20 Audition Alerts to know when registration opens and secure your spot.

"I would say for anyone who's wanting to be on the show, expect to be stretched and pushed to your max potential," Season 16 champion Dustin Tavella told NBC Insider. "I always tell people to go on, have a blast, and be yourself. Just be ready to learn and soak up as much as you can. Because this is an experience that you're never 'gonna forget."

AGT Season 20 virtual open call auditions in 2024 and 2025

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell in America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

If you're unable to make it to the Pasadena audition, fret not: AGT Season 20 is offering two virtual open calls. Season 20 virtual open calls will occur on December 6, 2024, and January 24, 2025. Visit agtauditions.com to sign up for a slot for the virtual open call.

Those interested can register for an online application form and must provide details about their Act before the open call. After registering, you'll receive a confirmation email with a scheduled audition date. Production will send an RSVP email before you audition where you can select your preferred arrival time. The night before the audition, you'll receive a link to participate.

Aside from the two virtual open calls, AGT Season 20 also allows video audition submissions. Those who have submitted video auditions do not have to come to an open call, but it can be a great way to meet the producers face-to-face and make a lasting impression.

Terry Crews, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

"We have open call auditions virtually to reach as many people as possible," Graham told NBC Insider. "Anybody can sign up and have an audition with our casting team and producers. If they think that somebody is worth considering, they put them through to our executive producers. After they say yes, then the Act will go to audition in front of the Judges. We all see everything play out from there."

Psst — if you have someone in your life that you believe would work wonders on the AGT stage, you can also nominate a loved one for consideration in the upcoming season. View the complete list of AGT audition eligibility requirements here.

