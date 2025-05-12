It was a day in the park for the AGT Judge and executive producer.

Simon Cowell's Son Eric Is Growing Up and Looks Even More Like His Dad in New Pics

One of America's Got Talent's longest-tenured Judges just had some quality outdoor time with his son and pup ahead of the premiere of Season 20.

In a May 11 Instagram post, Simon Cowell shared a few highlights from his weekend spent with his son, Eric, and their German Shepherd, Pebbles. The trio got plenty of sunshine and exercise — and 11-year-old Eric looked like a dead ringer for his famous dad in the photos. They look exactly alike!

"1. Love 2. Even more love 3. It was a long walk," read Cowell's caption.

Nothing is more wholesome than Cowell's second photo in the carousel — a sweet picture of the two Cowell boys smiling together while Pebbles cheeses for the camera. If fans pick up on the fact that Cowell is a little more relaxed during Season 20, they can point to moments like these as the catalysts — the 65-year-old is clearly on cloud nine, spending a day at the park with the family.

Cowell's world changed the moment Eric entered it in 2014 — a fact that the famous workaholic always keeps in mind.

"If Eric hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened," the star confessed to The Sun in 2022. "Before Eric, my life was 99 percent work. I was obsessed with it."

Eric has been a positive influence on his dad since day one, and in an illuminating 2022 interview with Extra, Cowell revealed that his son was the reason he finally scaled back his smoking habit.

"He is really strict," Simon explained. "If he catches me, it's like being back in school. He's the teacher. I have to sneak behind the hedges and I'm having my four puffs and I can see him following me around, but I said to him the other day, 'Thanks to you, I've nearly quit.'"

Simon Cowell thinks his son Eric would be "great" as an AGT Judge

Simon Cowell, Eric Cowell and Lauren Silverman at the "America's Got Talent" Season 18 Finale held at the Hotel Dena on September 27, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Photo: John Salangsang/Variety via Getty Images

When you're a kid growing up around such a famous father, fans often wonder if following in their dad's footsteps is in the cards.

Does Cowell think his son has what it takes to be an AGT Judge? Cowell was enthusiastic when asked on the AGT 19 red carpet in March 2024 about the potential of Eric — and the rest of the panel's kids — ever being temporary Judges.

"100%," he told reporters. "I think it would be great seeing kids judging kids, seeing it from their perspective."

Young Eric actually has experience Judging — kind of. He once pressed Britain's Got Talent's audience Golden Buzzer!

"The audience got so hyped up about [an Act] they were kind of encouraging Eric and [Judge Amanda Holden]'s daughter," Cowell said. "And the next thing I see the two of them come flying up and press it. So he's done his first one, and he absolutely loved it."