Schumacher, the Japanese duo made up by Ryu Taro and Yuya Gomi, earned one of the most unexpected Golden Buzzers of the season.

You Seriously Will Not See Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer Coming: "What Is It?"

A comedic duo from Japan had America’s Got Talent Judges laughing like there was no tomorrow.

How to Watch Watch America’s Got Talent Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Performers Ryu Taro and Yuya Gomi, together known as “Schumacher,” told Judges that it was their first time in the United States, calling it a “beautiful country” with “beautiful humans.” The men said they’d practiced their routine for 10 years and hoped Judges would have “very beautiful judgment.”

RELATED: You’ve Never Seen an Act Recover From Disaster Quite Like Balloon Taro

“I think you’re all beautiful as well,” Judge Simon Cowell commented.

What followed was a performance consisting of animal masks and a theater full of laughter.

What did Schumacher do for their AGT performance?

Schumacher appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Both men were dressed in suits and ties, and the relatively simple Act came with Taro stripping down to a white spandex bodysuit. Gomi disappeared behind a black curtain onstage, returning with a husky animal mask in his hands as Taro got into a slacked crab walk position.

Gomi dropped the reversed mask onto his partner’s head, just as Taro stiffened his body, making it appear as though Taro was a dog. Gomi then motioned his arms as if to say, “Voila!” Audiences and Judge Cowell laughed when Taro turned his head and barked through the tongue-wagging mask.

Next, Taro jumped to his feet as Gomi disappeared once again. He then wrapped black electrical tape around his all-white spandex suit. This time, Gomi returned with a zebra mask and dropped it over Taro’s head, to which all the AGT Judges had themselves a good, hard chuckle.

“That was hilarious,” Cowell said over a round of applause.

For their next bit, Taro placed a unicorn mask over his own head and assumed the position, and this time, his partner came out with an inflated pink balloon. Crowds watched in suspense as Taro awkwardly shuffled backward to pop the balloon.

The finale had Taro strip out of the onesie and down to an animal-print body suit just as he resumed his backbend stance. Instead of returning with a mask, Gomi came from behind the curtain dressed in a matching suit. But instead of placing a mask onto Taro’s head, he came out with a giraffe mask reversed on his head and stood straddled over his partner’s chest.

Crowds went wild when Taro lifted his head, so planting his face hilariously into his partner’s backside. A standing ovation followed.

Why Schumacher got the Golden Buzzer

Schumacher appear on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 7. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Cowell gave the pair a thumbs-up, calling the performance “genius” and “really funny.”

With Schumacher having thousands of TikTok followers and more than two million likes on their videos, it seemed few would disagree with Cowell's assessment.

Judge Sofia Vergara, however, didn’t fully understand the Act.

“Is it like a dance, or a puppet [show], or a transformation, quick-changing?” she asked the talent. “I don’t know; I’m very confused because I thought it was ridiculous; it’s nonsense. I don’t know what it is, but I really, really think you deserve this.”

Related

To everyone’s surprise, Vergara slammed her hand upon the almighty Golden Buzzer, making it so Schumacher could go straight into the live rounds. Vergara joined Taro and Gomi on the stage, and when asked by AGT Host Terry Crews why she hit the Golden Buzzer, not even she was sure.

“I don’t know,” Vergara responded. “That was the most fun thing we’ve had all day, all week!”

The men wondered aloud if they were dreaming as the Judges, including Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, stood and clapped with approval. Cowell walked to Taro and Gomi and repeated that their act was “brilliant.”

It seems like Schumacher got the “beautiful judgment” they so hoped for.

Watch all-new episodes of America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and available to stream the next day on Peacock.