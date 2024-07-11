Heidi Klum Gushes "I Love You So Much" for Sofia Vergara's 52nd Birthday (PICS)

Reid Wilson Receives the GOLDEN BUZZER for "You Don't Own Me" | Auditions | AGT 2024 | NBC

Two of our favorite America’s Got Talent Judges were all smiles posing for a birthday photo in a July 11 Instagram post!

Sofia Vergara celebrated her 52nd birthday on July 10 in total style, surrounded by family and friends in the comfort of a snazzy restaurant. The AGT Judge stunned in a yellow dress, and we can’t get over this adorable photo of her and Heidi Klum together. Klum posted the epic pic, and it’s clear that the duo are having a blast together celebrating Vergara’s special evening.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful smart and most important funny @sofiavergara ❤️ I love you so much 🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺❤️," Klum captioned.

Klum wasn’t the only attendee at the posh birthday bash. Vergara was joined by her son, Manolo, who also took the time to pose for a gorgeous photo with the birthday girl.

The restaurant looked amazing, and judging by Vergara and Manolo’s penchant for recommending can’t-miss L.A. restaurants, we’re sure the food and the ambiance were to die for.

Our favorite part of the evening, however, is summed up by a video of Klum cheekily invading the personal space of Vergara and her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, to wish her a happy birthday and offer a big hug and a kiss on the forehead.

How sweet is that? We love the friendship that has blossomed between the two women.

The Heidi Klum-Sofia Vergara friendship is next-level

The two women have been inseparable for years, and we’re sure the two turned heads when they showed up at the restaurant for Vergara’s birthday party — after all, it’s something they’re quite good at doing!

Speaking to ET in 2023, the AGT stars reveal they tend to cause a scene wherever they go.

"When Sofia goes into the restaurant, it's on another level," Klum told the outlet before turning to Vergara. "Remember when the guys walked into each other and all the trays, everything literally, all the food fell on the floor?"

Vergara made sure to set the story straight.

"It was not only me walking, you were behind me," she quipped.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum arrive for The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation at the New York Public Library in New York City on September 28, 2023. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Although the two friends didn’t wear coordinating outfits for Vergara’s birthday, they’ve occasionally been known for accidentally "twinning."

"We're always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don't, it just happens,” Vergara said about her and Klum’s outfits. "We're like, connected, we're like twins. We try to have fun together."

The two also opened up to NBC Insider about their relationship.

"I knew Sofia a little bit from before we did America's Got Talent, but here we really got to know each other," Klum said, adding they also hang out with Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman and Howie Mandel's wife Terry Mandel.

"When we all hang out together, we're kind of gossiping, talking about relationships," she said. "I mean, girly stuff, and it's just fun to have girls to do that with now, and we're all kind of in the same age group...It's nice to exchange."