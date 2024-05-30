Sofia Vergara and Her Son Manolo's Restaurant Guide Will Have Your Mouth Watering

If you're planning a trip to Los Angeles, be sure to bookmark this list.

America's Got Talent Judge Sofía Vergara and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara just revealed their top twelve local spots to grab a bite, great places to enjoy a meal, or maybe run into a celebrity?

Sofía Vergara and her son Manolo's favorite Los Angeles restaurants

The mom and son pair shared their pics with The Infatuation, singling out Tower Bar, Anajak Thai, Stella, Tar & Roses, Katsuya Hollywood, Sunnin Lebanese Cafe, Giorgio Baldi, Marvin, The Hideaway, HiHo Cheeseburger, Craig's, and Avra.

The most star-studded of these are probably Tower Bar, Giorgio Baldi and Craig's. But please, be respectful if you run into anyone famous.

At Tower Bar, Manolo recommends, "The french fries are amazing. They also have an amazing pork chop that's phenomenal."

Sofía Vergara and Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll Vergara attends The 2020 InStyle And Warner Bros. 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle

At Anajak Thai, Manolo warned his mother, "You don't eat spicy food, you're never going to go! Their sticky coconut mango dessert situation is...wow. That's the only not spicy dish, but yeah, everything else is spicy. There's no room inside, there's no room outside. We sat in an alleyway. But it's a very special place. They usually have a whole fish that's great. We order everything. There's a larb that's phenomenal."

Sofía said of HiHo, "I think it's the best. I think the bread is delicious. The meat always feels so fresh. And also, you know, they tell you that it is grass-fed and that everything is organic and clean. So that makes me feel a little bit better about having the burger. They also have something that I don't think anyone kind of knows about: they have a really good caesar salad. I have that every time."

Sofía and Manolo are super close

Vergara is super proud of her only child. "Every time people compliment me about my son, Manolo, it is very rewarding," she told People in 2016. "I raised him trying to set the best example and give him the best that I could. When people compliment me on him, on how well-mannered, how charming, funny and well-behaved he is, it makes all the sacrifices worthwhile," she added.

"[Becoming a mom] happened to me very, very young. I was not even 20 years old, so I don’t even remember that much of my life without being a mother," she explained in a different interview. "It’s an experience that’s unique. It changes you, and it’s very rewarding and gives you a lot of headaches too."