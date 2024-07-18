Anyone with eyes knows that America's Got Talent Judge Sofia Vergara is a timeless beauty.

This 22 Year-Old Picture of Sofia Vergara — and Her Son — Shows She Never Ages

In the glimmering and constantly evolving landscape of Hollywood stars, beloved America's Got Talent Judge Sofia Vergara has carved out a legacy as a timeless beauty.

When she isn't serving Golden Buzzers on AGT, you can bet Vergara is serving jaw-dropping looks. Her journey from being a young model and television star in Columbia to one of Hollywood's most recognized and cherished actresses is a testament to her undeniable allure.

And Vergara has the skill to back up the beauty. The AGT Judge recently earned her fifth Emmy nomination for her daring transformation in 2024's adrenaline-fueled drama Griselda. Whether cracking laughs on the AGT judges panel or delivering a magnetic performance in one of her many on-screen projects, Vergara has been a showstopper throughout her multi-decade career.

Sofia Vergara and Her Son Manolo in 2002

Sofia Vergara attends the first "Lo Nuestro" awards with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara hosted by Univision Spanish-language television on February 7, 2002 in Miami, FL. Photo: Adrian Del Angel/Getty Images

This mind-boggling picture is of Vergara and a young Manolo attending the 2002 Lo Nuestro Awards.

In the nostalgia-inducing snapshot, it's much more apparent that Vergara is a natural blonde, which may shock some fans who grew to love her luscious dark locks in her breakout role on Modern Family.

"I'm a natural blonde. But when I started acting, I would go to auditions, and they didn't know where to put me because I was voluptuous and had the accent — but I had blonde hair," she told SELF in 2010. "It was ignorance: they thought every Latin person looks like Salma Hayek."

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, Vergara's career began at 17 after a fateful day at the beach. While enjoying some fun in the sun, Vergara caught a photographer's eye, which led to several modeling and television opportunities.

She became a mom in 1991 at 19 years old and, by 30, was enjoying a broader entertainment career.

After gracing the cover of People's "Beautiful Issue" in May 2024, Vergara said that she's grateful for having become a mom as a young woman because now she gets to relish life with her son while they are both active adults.

"It is great that I had him young because now I'm going to be 52, and he's 32," Vergara explained. "I wish I was older sometimes because I would've been more mature, more prepared to be a mother, but that was what I got and what happened... But it is fun because I kind of grew up together with my son."

Sofia Vergara and Manolo in 2024

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara and Sofia Vergara at the launch of TOMA by Sofia Vergara & Manolo Gonzalez Vergara held at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images

A recent picture of Vergara with Manolo at the launch of their Santa Barbara restaurant venture, TOMA, shows how much Manolo has grown since his mother held his hand on the red carpet as a child. Nowadays, Manolo is an accomplished entrepreneur and actor with an impressive portfolio of projects behind him.

Vergara looks as though barely a day has passed between the photos.

When asked about her bombshell status in an August 2011 interview with Redbook, Vergara said, "It's fantastic because I'm almost 40 years old, and they still f*cking put me on these lists of beautiful women! How can I even be in a list with girls who are 15 years younger than me? People are crazy. My son, Manolo, laughs at that, too."

Vergara added that while the public viewed her as an age-defying looker, she was just a typical mom to Manolo. "To him, I'm an ordinary mom, going, 'Manolo, I'm cold, turn down the air conditioning, I'm exhausted, I cannot go out, let's rest.' To him, I'm an old woman. It's hilarious!"

Sofia Vergara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

How old is Sofia Vergara? In 2024, Vergara celebrated her 52nd birthday surrounded by loved ones, sharing several pictures from the festivities on her Instagram. Fans can see some of Vergara's most iconic candid and professional poses there, too. RELATED: Heidi Klum Gushes "I Love You So Much" for Sofia Vergara's 52nd Birthday (PICS) She was born on July 10, 1972.

