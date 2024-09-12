Talent Goes for Gold | America's Got Talent Season 19 Official Trailer

Spoilers ahead for the results of the America's Got Talent Season 19 Live Semifinals.

The Results of America's Vote in the AGT Semifinal — and Who Was Eliminated

We’re in the final stages of America’s Got Talent Season 19 and the finalists have officially been revealed. On Thursday, September 12, Terry Crews read the results and America now knows exactly which 10 Acts are in the running to ultimately win the season and the grand $1 million prize.

After the eye-catching Live Quarterfinals saw impressive Acts pushed through by both America’s Vote and new Live Golden Buzzers courtesy of Judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell, the six Semifinalists pulled out all the stops to impress the American voting public once more before they ultimately decide on a winner.

If you missed the latest episode of AGT or simply need a reminder before the finale performances kick off next week, we’ve got you covered. Below are the results of the 2024 Semifinal round.

Who won America’s Vote during the AGT 19 Semifinal? Twelve incredible Acts took the AGT stage for a third time to perform their hearts out but, while they were all marvelous, there were only six open spots in the Finals. In the end, those six spots went to dance group Brent Street, standup comedian Learnmore Jonasi, singer Richard Goddall, dog and owner dance duo Roni Sagi & Rhythm, drone show performers Sky Elements and quick-change magician Solange Kardinaly. They’ll join the previously announced Acts who are moving forward thanks to the Live Golden Buzzers.

Who was eliminated and sent home during the AGT Semifinal? If you want to bid a fond farewell to the contestants who didn’t make it beyond the Semifinals, or simply keep up with whatever they do next, the following Acts did not earn enough votes to advance to the AGT Season 19 Finals. Alex Sampson

Ashes & Arrows

Kelsey Jane

Pranysqa Mishra

Reid Wilson

Young Min

Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara in America's Got Talent, Season 19 Episode 11. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

When is the next episode of AGT? With the Semifinals of Season 19 in the books, fans are eagerly awaiting the Finals, which will air on Tuesday, September 17 at 8/7c. After that, America will have a full week to vote on their favorites before the winner is crowned on September 24.

Who are the AGT Season 19 Top 10? Making their way to the Finals for once more performance before their fate is ultimately left up to the American public are: Sebastian and Sonia

AIRFOOTWORKS

Hakuna Matata Acrobats

DeeDee SimonBrent Street

Learnmore Jonasi

Richard Goodall

Roni Sagi & Rhythm

Sky Elements

Solange Kardinaly

Who among them will be crowned the Season 19 champion and walk away with the $1 million prize and their very own shot at fame and fortune in Las Vegas? It’s up to you to vote for your favorite starting next week after they perform on September 17.

